LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • The L.A. Unified School District has not offered details about why Supt. Michelle King will be out on medical leave until January. It's an unsettling time for the district.
  • How do you prepare children for disasters before they happen and give them the help they need in the aftermath? We have tips.
Betsy DeVosFor ParentsK-12LAUSD

Michelle King's mysterious leave, free pads and tampons in school, Sandy Hook warnings: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits

In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

Nationwide:

  • Betsy DeVos has tapped a former official in the George W. Bush administration who has fought for civil and religious rights for a key position.
  • Newly released FBI documents show Adam Lanza threatened to kill people at Sandy Hook Elementary School years before he did so in 2012.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
81°