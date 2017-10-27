Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The L.A. Unified School District has not offered details about why Supt. Michelle King will be out on medical leave until January. It's an unsettling time for the district.
- How do you prepare children for disasters before they happen and give them the help they need in the aftermath? We have tips.
Michelle King's mysterious leave, free pads and tampons in school, Sandy Hook warnings: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Los Angeles Unified Supt. Michelle King's extended medical leave raises questions.
- The district invites students to apply for internships, where they can work as energy auditors.
In California:
- A new law will put free menstrual products in low-income middle and high schools.
- Times columnist Robin Abcarian looks at educational efforts to combat sexual harassment and assault from an early age.
Nationwide:
- Betsy DeVos has tapped a former official in the George W. Bush administration who has fought for civil and religious rights for a key position.
- Newly released FBI documents show Adam Lanza threatened to kill people at Sandy Hook Elementary School years before he did so in 2012.