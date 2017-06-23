Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The L.A. Unified board approved a budget that includes some layoffs, an acknowledgement by officials that the nation’s second-largest school district has to downsize.
- Students and Jewish community members are alleging that San Francisco State University has long cultivated a hostile environment in which Jewish students "regularly text their friends to describe potential safety issues.”
Mourning an almost-graduate, picking Betsy DeVos, a sixth-grade food show host: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Standout athlete Ryse Williams, 18, died of cancer the day before his high school graduation.
- L.A. Police Chief Charlie Beck personally arrested a police officer accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl in the LAPD's cadet program.
- A teacher in South El Monte was arrested on the suspicion of molesting students.
- Foster parents and young people living on extended foster care assistance went months without receiving the checks that the Department of Children and Family Services owed them.
In California:
- Colleges are counting on changes in remedial education to improve graduation rates.
- A Northern California sixth-grader is honored for his YouTube cooking show.
Nationwide:
- The young children in Minnesota who knew Philando Castile are grappling with the acquittal of the officer who shot and killed the school nutrition services supervisor.
- Betsy DeVos' pick to run the federal government's financial aid program is Arthur Wayne Johnson, the chief executive of a private loan company.
- New York Times columnist Gail Collins asked readers to name the worst Trump Cabinet member. Their top pick was DeVos.