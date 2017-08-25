LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Berkeley's new chancellor Carol T. Christ sent a campus-wide message Wednesday, urging students to confront and debate — and not shout down — speech they feel is "toxic."
  • A Pasadena Unified principal threatened to set immigration officers on a mother and a caretaker, a lawsuit claims.
Cal State math changes, Occidental improvements, ICE threat lawsuit: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Gregory D. Cook / Cal State Bakersfield)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • A federal report finds that Occidental College is now complying with the Clery Act, a crime-reporting law.
  • Cal State Bakersfield President Horace Mitchell will retire.
  • A caretaker and a parent are suing a Pasadena principal, claiming he threatened them with immigration enforcement.

In California:

  • A group of East Coast experts thinks California's plan to satisfy the Every Student Succeeds Act is lacking in detail.
  • As part of its efforts to double graduation rates, Cal State no longer will require a strict intermediate algebra prerequisite for all of its general math courses.

Nationwide:

  • Blacks and Latinos are more underrepresented at elite colleges than they were 35 years ago.
  • An Alabama school board member is in trouble for suggesting that special education students be removed from certain schools so that their scores don't bring the averages down.

