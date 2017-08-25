Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Berkeley's new chancellor Carol T. Christ sent a campus-wide message Wednesday, urging students to confront and debate — and not shout down — speech they feel is "toxic."
- A Pasadena Unified principal threatened to set immigration officers on a mother and a caretaker, a lawsuit claims.
Cal State math changes, Occidental improvements, ICE threat lawsuit: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A federal report finds that Occidental College is now complying with the Clery Act, a crime-reporting law.
- Cal State Bakersfield President Horace Mitchell will retire.
- A caretaker and a parent are suing a Pasadena principal, claiming he threatened them with immigration enforcement.
In California:
- A group of East Coast experts thinks California's plan to satisfy the Every Student Succeeds Act is lacking in detail.
- As part of its efforts to double graduation rates, Cal State no longer will require a strict intermediate algebra prerequisite for all of its general math courses.
Nationwide:
- Blacks and Latinos are more underrepresented at elite colleges than they were 35 years ago.
- An Alabama school board member is in trouble for suggesting that special education students be removed from certain schools so that their scores don't bring the averages down.