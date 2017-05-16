Nick Melvoin's friends celebrate early results with popcorn, foosball and ping pong

At 8:31 p.m., the crowd at an artist’s space in Venice let out a loud whoop.

Early results — from mail-in ballots — for Nick Melvoin’s school board campaign were shown on three big screens: In District 4, Melvoin had 18,464 votes to incumbent Steve Zimmer’s 12,227.

Melvoin, 31, has had his election effort bankrolled by Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings and other advocates for charter schools.

“That’s really, really good,” one strategist said.

Education activist Ben Austin exchanged a high five with a friend.

The space was dimly lit, and high school students played ping pong and foosball. A bouquet of roses adorned a table, and a popcorn machine cast a red glow.

Melvoin hadn't shown up yet. A campaign aide said he was spending some time catching up with his family — he didn’t get to spend Mother’s Day with his mom.