- Today's the day for voting in the runoff elections for the L.A. Unified school board races. Here's what the candidates have to say.
- Learn more about why the election matters: It could create the first ever majority for charter school supporters on the board.
Nick Melvoin's friends celebrate early results with popcorn, foosball and ping pong
|Joy Resmovits
At 8:31 p.m., the crowd at an artist’s space in Venice let out a loud whoop.
Early results — from mail-in ballots — for Nick Melvoin’s school board campaign were shown on three big screens: In District 4, Melvoin had 18,464 votes to incumbent Steve Zimmer’s 12,227.
Melvoin, 31, has had his election effort bankrolled by Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings and other advocates for charter schools.
“That’s really, really good,” one strategist said.
Education activist Ben Austin exchanged a high five with a friend.
The space was dimly lit, and high school students played ping pong and foosball. A bouquet of roses adorned a table, and a popcorn machine cast a red glow.
Melvoin hadn't shown up yet. A campaign aide said he was spending some time catching up with his family — he didn’t get to spend Mother’s Day with his mom.