Parsing Cal State's agenda, Betsy DeVos' school choice push, gun-free school zones: What's new in education today

- California State University’s Board of Trustees are meeting Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss graduation rates, executive compensation and the budget shortfall.
- The L.A. Unified Board of Education's curriculum and special education committees are also meeting today.
In and around Los Angeles:
- California State University’s Board of Trustees meets in downtown Long Beach on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Officials will discuss the budget shortfall, efforts to improve the system’s four-year graduation rate, executive compensation, among other agenda items.
- The meeting is open to the public, and a live stream can be viewed here.
In California:
- The California Assembly passed a bill that would no longer allow school superintendents to permit the carrying of guns in school zones.
Nationwide:
- A private investigator is accused of using a recently shut down student financial aid Web tool to search for Trump's tax records.
- Georgia teachers gave a student with ADHD the "most likely to not pay attention" award. They're not returning to the school next year.
- Betsy DeVos in a speech called school choice the way of the future, but still provided few details on how she would pursue that policy.