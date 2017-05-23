LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest

  • California State University’s Board of Trustees are meeting Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss graduation rates, executive compensation and the budget shortfall.
  • The L.A. Unified Board of Education's curriculum and special education committees are also meeting today.


Parsing Cal State's agenda, Betsy DeVos' school choice push, gun-free school zones: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)
(Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • California State University’s Board of Trustees meets in downtown Long Beach on Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Officials will discuss the budget shortfall, efforts to improve the system’s four-year graduation rate, executive compensation, among other agenda items.
  • The meeting is open to the public, and a live stream can be viewed here.

In California:

  • The California Assembly passed a bill that would no longer allow school superintendents to permit the carrying of guns in school zones.

Nationwide:

  • A private investigator is accused of using a recently shut down student financial aid Web tool to search for Trump's tax records.
  • Georgia teachers gave a student with ADHD the "most likely to not pay attention" award. They're not returning to the school next year.
  • Betsy DeVos in a speech called school choice the way of the future, but still provided few details on how she would pursue that policy.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
60°