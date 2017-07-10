Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
Pasadena's retention struggle, the fight for transparency in school funding, DeVos' hard line: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- New Los Angeles Unified school board member Kelly Gonez says she is one of several former Obama staffers who ran for office to protect his legacy.
- Pasadena Unified is struggling to hold onto its students.
- A former military school cadet won an almost $1.9 million verdict in a case concerning sexual abuse.
In California:
- Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) faced pushback on a bill that required financial transparency from school districts — including the reporting of how much state aid each school gets — so she toned down its language.
- New research found that young learners who enrolled in California's transitional kindergarten programs were, on average, six months ahead of their peers on literacy.
Nationwide:
- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has promoted local control of schools, so her toughness on implementing a major federal law is surprising to some.
- A recent Supreme Court decision could make it easier for churches to open charter schools in some states.