LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Los Angeles Unified's school board swore in its two new members yesterday. Its actions show that a majority friendly to charter schools has taken over.
  • The University of California system is poised to enroll 2,500 new California students this fall.
Betsy DeVosCharter SchoolsK-12LAUSD

Pasadena's retention struggle, the fight for transparency in school funding, DeVos' hard line: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Angie Uriu, program manager of the Harmony Project, works with summer school students in a music class at Webster Elementary School in Pasadena. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Angie Uriu, program manager of the Harmony Project, works with summer school students in a music class at Webster Elementary School in Pasadena. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • New Los Angeles Unified school board member Kelly Gonez says she is one of several former Obama staffers who ran for office to protect his legacy.
  • Pasadena Unified is struggling to hold onto its students.
  • A former military school cadet won an almost $1.9 million verdict in a case concerning sexual abuse.

In California:

  • Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) faced pushback on a bill that required financial transparency from school districts — including the reporting of how much state aid each school gets — so she toned down its language.
  • New research found that young learners who enrolled in California's transitional kindergarten programs were, on average, six months ahead of their peers on literacy.

Nationwide:

  • U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has promoted local control of schools, so her toughness on implementing a major federal law is surprising to some.
  • A recent Supreme Court decision could make it easier for churches to open charter schools in some states.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
75°