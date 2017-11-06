Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The L.A. Unified School District sternly demands of PUC Schools administrators: Why didn't uncover the Ref Rodriguez payments you recently flagged years ago?
- Even her Halloween costume earns Betsy DeVos harsh critiques.
Rodriguez's future, brave baseball players, math festivals: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A look at the politics behind Ref Rodriguez's decision to remain on the L.A. school board, and his colleagues' request that he take a leave.
- High school baseball players saved two people from a burning car Friday.
In California:
- Schools across the state are holding math festivals in an effort to convey that math can be accessible and fun.
- California's teachers feel more empowered in their schools than those in other states, a new survey found.
Nationwide:
- Children were among the dead in a mass shooting at a Texas church.
- A federal lawsuit alleges that a Michigan teacher taped the mouth of a student who has cerebral palsy.