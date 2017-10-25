LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • L.A. Unified school board member Ref Rodriguez pled not guilty to campaign finance money laundering charges Tuesday.
  • Rodriguez's pro-charter school allies on the board asked him to step down, but he said no.
Rodriguez won't budge, Michelle King's long leave, Caltech's new drone lab: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Ref Rodriguez's allies on the L.A. school board asked him to step down. He said no, shortly after pleading not guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges.
  • Superintendent Michelle King will remain on medical leave through the end of the year. The reason is unclear.
  • Caltech has opened a new drone lab, with the hope of teaching robots to react and think more independently.
  • The Justice Department sided with a Pierce College student who argued that the school violated his free speech rights.
  • Public schools in Santa Monica and Malibu are on a shortened schedule Wednesday because of heat and winds.

In California:

  • Education was a topic when Democratic gubernatorial candidates debated on Tuesday.
  • California's community colleges have the lowest tuition of any such system nationwide, a new study finds.

Nationwide:

  • A look at how Betsy DeVos became so high profile and widely unpopular.
  • DeVos proposed another delay in the retooling of rules that protect college students from fraudulent lenders.

Latest updates

