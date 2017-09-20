Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Friends and foes of L.A. school board president Ref Rodriguez are puzzled about why he allegedly engaged in a campaign money-laundering scheme when he could have simply written himself a check.
- Rodriguez is stepping down from the role of president, but he'll stay on the school board.
Rodriguez resigns, a controversial assignment, Cal State faculty's concerns: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Facing felony charges, L.A. Unified board president Ref Rodriguez said he would step down from the presidency but keep his seat on the board.
In California:
- Cal State faculty spoke out against what they called the "hasty" decisions to ease requirements.
- California's college students are borrowing less than their peers in almost all other states.
Nationwide:
- A South Carolina teacher asked students to explain the KKK's thinking.
- The U.S. Department of Education said it would end its collaboration with an arm of the government that served as a watchdog for student loans.