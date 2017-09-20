LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Rodriguez resigns, a controversial assignment, Cal State faculty's concerns: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Cal State University Chancellor Timothy P. White speaks during a Board of Trustees meeting in July. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Facing felony charges, L.A. Unified board president Ref Rodriguez said he would step down from the presidency but keep his seat on the board.

In California:

  • Cal State faculty spoke out against what they called the "hasty" decisions to ease requirements.
  • California's college students are borrowing less than their peers in almost all other states.

Nationwide:

  • A South Carolina teacher asked students to explain the KKK's thinking.
  • The U.S. Department of Education said it would end its collaboration with an arm of the government that served as a watchdog for student loans.

