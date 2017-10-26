Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- L.A. Unified school board member Ref Rodriguez pled not guilty to campaign finance money laundering charges Tuesday.
- Rodriguez's pro-charter school allies on the board asked him to step down, but he said no.
Rodriguez's public statement, students' Trump anxiety, Trump's 'Ivy League' defense: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In or around Los Angeles:
- What Ref Rodriguez said about staying put in his post on the L.A. Unified school board.
- A UCLA survey found that teachers said students are more anxious in the age of Trump.
In California:
- Charter schools could face more scrutiny under the state's next governor.
- But only one gubernatorial candidate, Antonio Villaraigosa, said he would take on teacher tenure.
Nationwide:
- Twenty thousand teachers are in the U.S. under DACA — and they don't know what the future holds for them.
- President Trump cited his "Ivy League college" education as he defended himself against media coverage that he said portrays him as "uncivil."