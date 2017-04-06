BREAKING NEWS
LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Betsy DeVosCharter SchoolsK-12LAUSD

Schwarzenegger's harsh message to Trump, charter school confusion, Chicago's graduation rules: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Arnold Schwarzenegger (Chris Pizzello / Invision/Associated Press)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Parents and advocates are accusing Long Beach Unified of misusing money earmarked for special-needs students.
  • A state commission made no recommendation on whether two Los Angeles charter schools should remain open or close.
  • Seventeen L.A. Unified schools could be in bullet train's path.

In California:

  • The Local Control Funding Formula has increased equity between school districts, but not within them, a new report finds.
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger says President Trump's proposed education cuts will not make America great.

Nationwide:

  • These student journalists in Kansas investigated their new principal. The principal resigned.
  • Rahm Emanuel has proposed a controversial new graduation requirement for Chicago Public Schools: acceptance letters. 

Latest updates

