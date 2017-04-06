Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- California's major school funding adjustment isn't necessarily sending extra money to the neediest
Schwarzenegger's harsh message to Trump, charter school confusion, Chicago's graduation rules: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Parents and advocates are accusing Long Beach Unified of misusing money earmarked for special-needs students.
- A state commission made no recommendation on whether two Los Angeles charter schools should remain open or close.
- Seventeen L.A. Unified schools could be in bullet train's path.
In California:
- The Local Control Funding Formula has increased equity between school districts, but not within them, a new report finds.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger says President Trump's proposed education cuts will not make America great.
Nationwide:
- These student journalists in Kansas investigated their new principal. The principal resigned.
- Rahm Emanuel has proposed a controversial new graduation requirement for Chicago Public Schools: acceptance letters.