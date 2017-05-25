A student walkout at Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts on Thursday.

Students at Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts walked out of classes today after one teenager accused another of rape.

Some students and parents are concerned that they were not told anything about what allegedly happened. Some also were upset over what they saw as inaction on the part of the school district.

The campus, on the north edge of downtown L.A., is the flagship arts high school for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

“I don’t know the whole story, and when I called the school, I was told it was under investigation. No other information was given,” said parent Sibylla Nash. “I don’t know what happened, but something happened, and parents should be notified when these allegations are brought against students.”

The names of the students in question are widely known around the campus. Senior Molly Kleinman said she’s seen a Facebook post about the incident written by the young woman who said she was raped.

The story circulating on campus is that she reported the attack to the administration but that the administration took no action.

On Thursday morning, early in the school day, dozens of students — perhaps more than 100 — marched through the halls of several buildings and then gathered on the steps in front of the school, according to witnesses, parents and cellphone video.

On video, students can be heard angrily chanting profanities: “Who are you protecting? A ... rapist.”

A school district spokeswoman said privacy restrictions limited the release of information.

“The school is working with law enforcement while ensuring that district policies regarding student administrative due process are followed,” said Shannon Haber. “In addition, counselors and other staff are available to provide support, as needed. We remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone at the school.”

The protest broke up at lunch.

Kleinman said school administrators postponed several events scheduled for Thursday.