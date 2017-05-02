LOCAL Education

Surveying college freshmen, May Day for families, a bill to slow tenure: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
Demonstrators at an anti-Trump rally march through campus at UCLA. (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • How some families engaged with the May Day protests.
  • Parents at CHIME Community School had mixed reactions when Betsy DeVos scheduled and subsequently canceled an appearance at their school.

In California:

  • A UCLA-based survey found that America's college freshmen are more polarized by politics than ever before.
  • California is piloting a new science test.
  • A bill that would lengthen the probationary period before teachers could get tenure cleared a key Assembly committee.

Nationwide:

  • There are signs that Donald Trump could be ending Michelle Obama's Let Girls Learn initiative, or at least the use of its branding.
  • The congressional agreement to keep the federal government operating through September nixes Trump's proposed cuts to higher education.

Latest updates

