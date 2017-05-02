Surveying college freshmen, May Day for families, a bill to slow tenure: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- How some families engaged with the May Day protests.
- Parents at CHIME Community School had mixed reactions when Betsy DeVos scheduled and subsequently canceled an appearance at their school.
- A UCLA-based survey found that America's college freshmen are more polarized by politics than ever before.
- California is piloting a new science test.
- A bill that would lengthen the probationary period before teachers could get tenure cleared a key Assembly committee.
