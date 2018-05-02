Tale as old as time: L.A. Unified superintendent pick follows a historical pattern of outside-the-box choices

May. 1, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
L.A. Unified has long gone back and forth between picking insiders and outsiders to run the nation’s second largest school district.
The choice of Austin Beutner, announced Tuesday, places the district squarely back in the outsider camp — months after a consummate insider, Supt. Michelle King, announced that she had cancer and would not return to the job.
Check out this timeline of former L.A. superintendents to see how the school board members have changed their minds, sometimes favoring leaders who come from the world of education and sometimes executives from elsewhere, recruited to shock the system into change.
May. 1, 2018, 4:40 p.m.
May. 1, 2018, 4:35 p.m.
Ref Rodriguez and his attorneys will have more time to prepare their defense against charges of political money laundering, a judge ruled Monday.
May. 1, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
May. 1, 2018, 9:16 a.m.
In and around Los Angeles:
L.A. Unified is poised to name Austin Beutner as its new schools chief.
Nearly 30,000 L.A. preschoolers are getting specific training and teachings on empathy.
Apr. 30, 2018, 9:13 p.m.
Apr. 30, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
In and around Los Angeles:
How UC San Diego has fought against sexual assault for the last three decades.
L.A. Unified students who want to transfer have until May 18 to apply.
Apr. 30, 2018, 7:11 a.m.
Following the lead of teachers who walked off the job in other states in recent weeks, thousands of teachers and their supporters took to the streets in Arizona and Colorado for the second day in a row to demand better pay and more funding for education.
Apr. 30, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
When Nancy Wahlig first started her fight against sexual assault, one company was marketing a capsule for women to stash in their bras and then smash to release a vile odor.
Apr. 27, 2018, 8:56 a.m.
In and around Los Angeles:
Former Baltimore schools chief Andrés Alonso withdrew from consideration for the L.A. Unified superintendent job.
How L.A. Unified is helping English learners reach fluency.