Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- A 15-year-old boy was killed by police outside Torrey Pines High School this weekend. The teen himself called 911, and pointed a BB gun at officers when they arrived.
- The federal government might have eased nutritional requirements for school lunches, but L.A. Unified will continue to abide by the tougher rules created by the Obama administration.
To prevent violence, young men with autism learn how to interact with police officers
|Joy Resmovits
Recently, individuals with disabilities or their caretakers have been killed in officer-involved shootings across the country.
That's why Dr. Pamela Wiley, president of the Los Angeles Speech and Language Therapy Center, has teamed up with retired Oklahoma City police lieutenant Stan Campbell to create Spectrum Shield, a program that trains young men who have autism how to interact with law enforcement.
As they get older and more independent — working, living alone, driving — the possibility that they might have such interactions increases.
At a training session last week, Campbell told participants they need to get their hands up quickly if they are driving and an officer pulls them over.
The participants were all young adults, ranging in age from 19 to 23. Most of them had found about the training from Wiley, who had worked with them previously.
People with autism often react differently to situations that cause anxiety. When police officers ask questions, they might stutter, which could make them seem drunk to untrained ears. So Wiley and Campbell train the young men to carry around cards that quickly communicate their diagnoses to officers.
Campbell trained his charges to respond rapidly and with respect — which Alfred Brown did on his first try.
Alfred's height might intimidate officers, Campbell said.
When it came time for the tall teen to exit the car, he fidgeted a bit before looking up sheepishly and asking, "Could I get a little help here?"