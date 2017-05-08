To prevent violence, young men with autism learn how to interact with police officers

Recently, individuals with disabilities or their caretakers have been killed in officer-involved shootings across the country.

That's why Dr. Pamela Wiley, president of the Los Angeles Speech and Language Therapy Center, has teamed up with retired Oklahoma City police lieutenant Stan Campbell to create Spectrum Shield, a program that trains young men who have autism how to interact with law enforcement.

As they get older and more independent — working, living alone, driving — the possibility that they might have such interactions increases.

At a training session last week, Campbell told participants they need to get their hands up quickly if they are driving and an officer pulls them over.

The participants were all young adults, ranging in age from 19 to 23. Most of them had found about the training from Wiley, who had worked with them previously.