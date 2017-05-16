Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- L.A.'s Loyola Marymount University is the only place in the U.S. where you can get a master's degree in Yoga Studies.
School board runoffs, celebrity graduation speeches, Barron Trump's school choice: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- School board runoff elections are today. Here's what the candidates have to say.
- Janelle Monáe and Will Ferrell shared advice — and sang — during their commencement speeches.
In California:
- In his recent budget revision, Gov. Jerry Brown offered more money to schools and community colleges.
- Sacramento State is fixing or replacing over 40 water fountains, bottle-filling stations and sinks that have high levels of lead.
Nationwide:
- President Trump's son Barron will enroll at a private school in Montgomery County, Md.
- A look at how state legislatures are opening doors to curriculums that question or present alternatives to science.