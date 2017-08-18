LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • The opening of a new Maywood campus spells the end of L.A. Unified's expensive, 20-year construction project.
  • UC Berkeley's new chancellor plans a "Free Speech Year," with programs aimed at promoting civil discourse.
A new campus queen at USC, an LAUSD boys school, cookbooks for college: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:

  • USC's Tommy Trojan now has a female counterpart, Hecuba.
  • Why L.A. Unified created a school just for boys.
  • There are questions about how the Pasadena police handled an overdose in the hotel room of the man who was then USC's medical school dean.

California:

  • One way to end the teacher shortage? Keep the teachers we have in the classroom.
  • These Bay Area students spent the summer discovering the history all around them.

Nationwide: 

  • Our food editor suggests the best cookbooks for college-bound kids.
  • Betsy DeVos called white nationalists "cowards" in an email to her staff.

 

