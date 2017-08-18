Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The opening of a new Maywood campus spells the end of L.A. Unified's expensive, 20-year construction project.
- UC Berkeley's new chancellor plans a "Free Speech Year," with programs aimed at promoting civil discourse.
A new campus queen at USC, an LAUSD boys school, cookbooks for college: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- USC's Tommy Trojan now has a female counterpart, Hecuba.
- Why L.A. Unified created a school just for boys.
- There are questions about how the Pasadena police handled an overdose in the hotel room of the man who was then USC's medical school dean.
California:
- One way to end the teacher shortage? Keep the teachers we have in the classroom.
- These Bay Area students spent the summer discovering the history all around them.
Nationwide:
- Our food editor suggests the best cookbooks for college-bound kids.
- Betsy DeVos called white nationalists "cowards" in an email to her staff.