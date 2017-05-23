California schools chief gives Trump budget an 'F'

President Trump's budget proposal would cut overall education spending by $9.2 billion and create a new school choice program. California's superintendent of public instruction, Tom Torlakson, excoriated the plan.

“I give this budget an ‘F’ grade for failing public school students in California and across the nation,” Torlakson said in a statement. “This budget fails. Congress needs to send it back, correct these errors, and produce a school budget that makes our great nation proud.”

Torlakson criticized Trump's proposed elimination of certain funding streams, such as those for after-school programs, anti-bullying efforts and academic enrichment services.

