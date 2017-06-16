Trump's new civil rights guidelines, saving social learning, the graduates you should know: What's new in education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

The Trump administration is narrowing the Obama-era guidelines for investigating civil rights abuses, and is reportedly telling officers to stop investigating cases in which transgender students say they have been denied the right to use the bathroom of their choosing.

Steve Zimmer pulled off a political triumph in Tuesday's vote to extend L.A. Unified superintendent Michelle King's contract, and now the two incoming board members are inheriting a longer commitment to her.