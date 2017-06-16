Trump's new civil rights guidelines, saving social learning, the graduates you should know: What's new in education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The Trump administration is narrowing the Obama-era guidelines for investigating civil rights abuses, and is reportedly telling officers to stop investigating cases in which transgender students say they have been denied the right to use the bathroom of their choosing.
- Steve Zimmer pulled off a political triumph in Tuesday's vote to extend L.A. Unified superintendent Michelle King's contract, and now the two incoming board members are inheriting a longer commitment to her.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified is highlighting the stories of several graduates, including a 15-year-old entering UCLA as a sophomore.
- A look at what it would cost if the L.A. school board chose to terminate Supt. Michelle King, now that her contract is longer.
In California:
- Researchers are trying to make sure the new focus on social and emotional learning doesn't go the way of many other educational trends.
- The state's 2017-18 budget includes language strengthening the rights of unions to meet and recruit workers in school districts and other places.
Nationwide:
- The Education Department's civil rights office under Betsy DeVos reportedly is telling staffers to stop investigating cases in which transgender students say they can't use the bathrooms of their choice.
- How DeVos' rewrite of Obama's for-profit college rules could affect students.