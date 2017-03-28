Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The L.A. Unified Board Committee of the Whole is meeting today. Parents at Third Street Elementary School will present their case against a charter school colocation.
- A security breach didn't stop Grenada Hills Charter High School from winning the California Academic Decathlon.
Trump signs bills overturning Obama-era education regulations
|Emma Brown
President Trump signed bills Monday overturning two Obama-era education regulations, continuing the Republican majority's effort to undo key pieces of the previous administration's legacy.
Trump's move scraps new requirements for programs that train new K-12 teachers and rolls back a set of rules outlining how states must carry out the Every Student Succeeds Act, a bipartisan federal law meant to hold schools accountable for student performance. In a signing ceremony at the White House on Monday, the president hailed the measures for "removing an additional layer of bureaucracy to encourage freedom in our schools."