UC regents meeting opens with raucous student protests, criticism of budget practices of the president's office

Students and union members disrupted the opening of the University of California regents meeting Wednesday, loudly protesting and criticizing officials for raising tuition despite squirreling away millions in undisclosed surplus funds.

UC police ordered the protesters to leave the meeting at UC San Francisco or face arrest. After several warnings, they left, some calling for the arrest of UC President Janet Napolitano.

A stream of speakers asserted that a recent state audit finding that UC officials had failed to disclose $175 million in surplus funds indicated there was enough money to raise the pay of low-wage workers and better support students who face hunger and homelessness.

"Shame on you, Janet Napolitano. Shame on you, UCOP," said graduate student Hannah Kagan-Moore, referring to the UC Office of the President.

Taylor Chanes, a UC Irvine fourth-year student majoring in political science and education, told regents that students like her were struggling with substantial student loans and diminished campus services. Later, she said she is $27,000 in debt even though financial aid covers her tuition.

But some speakers said UC was a victim of "political posturing" and unfair criticism. Napolitano has disputed the audit findings, saying the surplus amounted to $38 million, and the rest of the money was budgeted for such presidential initiatives as aid to victims of sexual violence and students who are in the country illegally.

In her opening remarks, Napolitano said UC was "hard at work" implementing the state auditor's 33 recommendations to improve her office's budget practices.

James Chalfant, chairman of the UC Academic Senate, said flashy headlines about secret slush funds don't reflect the reality of UC's enormous and complex organization. He said a serious conversation was needed about UC funding needs for such pressing challenges as the academic achievement gap, graduate student support, capital needs and unfunded pension liabilities.

"Right now, we have a mess on our hands, and we all need to work together to fix it," he said.