Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • UCLA is working to fill all 4,350 freshman seats by appealing directly to students.
  • The L.A. County Board of Education voted not to renew a charter school that had moved three times in less than four years.
UCLA's recruitment efforts, LAUSD's lawsuit against insurers and rural school issues: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
UCLA (Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • California's teacher shortage is particularly hard on rural schools
  • A State Assembly bill would require California's schools to test their water for lead.

Nationwide:

  • Lawmakers in Texas also are considering testing for lead.
  • For decades, boys were abused and neglected at a Florida reform school. Now the state looks at how to say sorry.

Latest updates

