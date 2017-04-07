Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- UCLA is working to fill all 4,350 freshman seats by appealing directly to students.
- The L.A. County Board of Education voted not to renew a charter school that had moved three times in less than four years.
UCLA's recruitment efforts, LAUSD's lawsuit against insurers and rural school issues: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- How UCLA is trying to persuade accepted students to attend the school.
- L.A. Unified sued former insurers for failing to cover claims in a molestation lawsuit.
In California:
- California's teacher shortage is particularly hard on rural schools.
- A State Assembly bill would require California's schools to test their water for lead.
Nationwide:
- Lawmakers in Texas also are considering testing for lead.
- For decades, boys were abused and neglected at a Florida reform school. Now the state looks at how to say sorry.