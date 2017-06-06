LOCAL Education

  • DeVos will take more questions on the administration's budget proposal, this time from a Senate appropriations subcommittee. You can watch it starting at 7:00 a.m. here.
  • Meet Vanessa Tahay, an 18-year-old poet considered among the best in the city.
A poet finds her voice, suicide prevention, DeVos testifies again: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Vanessa Tahay (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • An L.A. high school poet finds her voice in an age of uncertainty.
  • Whittier College President Sharon Herzberger announced she will retire at the end of next year.
  • A former silver medalist in the Olympics who coaches track at a San Gabriel high school has been accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.

In California:

  • Inside the free speech debate at UC Berkeley.
  • A new state law spurred by a suicide cluster requires schools to provide programs in suicide prevention from middle school on.

Nationwide:

  • Betsy DeVos will face scrutiny for the administration's budget again — this time from the U.S. Senate.
  • Some high school grads now score a "seal of biliteracy" for being proficient in two languages.

