A poet finds her voice, suicide prevention, DeVos testifies again: What's new in education

- DeVos will take more questions on the administration's budget proposal, this time from a Senate appropriations subcommittee. You can watch it starting at 7:00 a.m. here.
- Meet Vanessa Tahay, an 18-year-old poet considered among the best in the city.
In and around Los Angeles:
- An L.A. high school poet finds her voice in an age of uncertainty.
- Whittier College President Sharon Herzberger announced she will retire at the end of next year.
- A former silver medalist in the Olympics who coaches track at a San Gabriel high school has been accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.
In California:
- Inside the free speech debate at UC Berkeley.
- A new state law spurred by a suicide cluster requires schools to provide programs in suicide prevention from middle school on.
Nationwide:
- Betsy DeVos will face scrutiny for the administration's budget again — this time from the U.S. Senate.
- Some high school grads now score a "seal of biliteracy" for being proficient in two languages.