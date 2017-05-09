Nicki Minaj's tuition gift, Delaine Easton's gubernatorial bid, Paul Ryan's charter visit: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- In the wake of racial tensions, several people of color ran successful independent campaigns for student government at UCLA.
- Thousands of teens balance high school with planning in case their parents are deported.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A photo of the UCLA student body president sparked furor — and drove an election upset.
- Meet the USC student body president who was the first in his family to attend college.
- The teenage boy who was killed outside a San Diego high school left a suicide note.
In California:
- A California bill targeting junk food could end the Box Tops for Education program.
- Former state schools chief Delaine Easton talked to KPCC about why she's now running for governor. She's the only woman in the race.
Nationwide:
- A fan tweeted at Nicki Minaj, asking for help covering college tuition. The singer said yes.
- House Speaker Paul D. Ryan apparently is planning a visit to Eva Moskowitz's Success Academy, a high-profile Harlem charter school.