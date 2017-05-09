LOCAL Education

  • In the wake of racial tensions, several people of color ran successful independent campaigns for student government at UCLA.
  • Thousands of teens balance high school with planning in case their parents are deported.
Nicki Minaj's tuition gift, Delaine Easton's gubernatorial bid, Paul Ryan's charter visit: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(Kevin Winter / Getty Images)
In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • A California bill targeting junk food could end the Box Tops for Education program.
  • Former state schools chief Delaine Easton talked to KPCC about why she's now running for governor. She's the only woman in the race.

Nationwide:

  • A fan tweeted at Nicki Minaj, asking for help covering college tuition. The singer said yes.
  • House Speaker Paul D. Ryan apparently is planning a visit to Eva Moskowitz's Success Academy, a high-profile Harlem charter school.

Latest updates

