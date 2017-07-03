Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Los Angeles Unified boasts an increasing graduation rate, but the district hasn't fully tracked the courses students take to make up classes they've failed.
- How an effort to improve math education at L.A. Trade-Tech sparked an investigation that found evidence of grade falsification.
What we don't know about 'credit recovery,' a budget reprieve, college reading: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified has poured millions of dollars into "credit recovery" to help students make up courses they failed and graduate. But the district doesn't know exactly how many students took which courses.
- A former Hacienda Heights basketball coach pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.
- LAUSD passed a budget last month based on reduced projections for federal anti-poverty aid. But officials have restored the funding.
In California:
- Watch the state legislature for key votes on education bills between now and July 21.
- Teachers and students can use these tools to learn about rights and protections for LGBTQ youth.
Nationwide:
- Maryland's new school rating system would grade schools on a scale of one to five stars.
- A look at summer reading assignments for incoming college students.