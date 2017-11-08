Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Charter schools in L.A. want L.A. Unified to relax some rules. But it looks like there will be a compromise today to avoid a public fight.
- Cal State trustees are meeting in Long Beach, trying to juggle a push to graduate more students in four years with ongoing budget pressures.
Would changes to California's color-coded school ratings lower the bar?
|Joy Resmovits
After seeing this year’s standardized test scores, state education officials want to change the way those scores translate to school ratings — in a way that likely would make more schools look better.
The statisticians and administrators advocating for the change say it’s necessary as they calibrate the state’s new color-coded school accountability system.
The California State Board of Education will take up this issue — and other proposed changes — in its meeting Wednesday. But what officials call a technical tweak, education advocates see as a lowering of expectations for California’s students.