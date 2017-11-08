Would changes to California's color-coded school ratings lower the bar?

Officials are concerned that too many schools that saw only small changes would be categorized as red.

After seeing this year’s standardized test scores, state education officials want to change the way those scores translate to school ratings — in a way that likely would make more schools look better.

The statisticians and administrators advocating for the change say it’s necessary as they calibrate the state’s new color-coded school accountability system.

The California State Board of Education will take up this issue — and other proposed changes — in its meeting Wednesday. But what officials call a technical tweak, education advocates see as a lowering of expectations for California’s students.