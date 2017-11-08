LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Charter schools in L.A. want L.A. Unified to relax some rules. But it looks like there will be a compromise today to avoid a public fight.
  • Cal State trustees are meeting in Long Beach, trying to juggle a push to graduate more students in four years with ongoing budget pressures.
K-12

Would changes to California's color-coded school ratings lower the bar?

Joy Resmovits
Officials are concerned that too many schools that saw only small changes would be categorized as red. (California State Board of Education meeting agenda)
Officials are concerned that too many schools that saw only small changes would be categorized as red. (California State Board of Education meeting agenda)

After seeing this year’s standardized test scores, state education officials want to change the way those scores translate to school ratings — in a way that likely would make more schools look better.

The statisticians and administrators advocating for the change say it’s necessary as they calibrate the state’s new color-coded school accountability system.

The California State Board of Education will take up this issue — and other proposed changes — in its meeting Wednesday. But what officials call a technical tweak, education advocates see as a lowering of expectations for California’s students.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
62°