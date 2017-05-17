Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- In L.A.'s school board races, Nick Melvoin defeated Steve Zimmer, and Kelly Gonez declared victory over Imelda Padilla.
- After the bruising campaign, Zimmer said he'd never run for office again.
Steve Zimmer's emotional concession after a hard-fought campaign
|Sonali Kohli
L.A. school board president Steve Zimmer stood in front of about 50 supporters at a Mar Vista restaurant just before 9:50 p.m. Tuesday and thanked his family, labor leaders who backed him and his district staff members for their hard work.
The two-term incumbent was conceding that he'd lost his reelection bid to challenger Nick Melvoin after more than $5.69 million had been spent against him.
"I don't want any of you to think that this is because of you," Zimmer told his supporters. He thanked his wife especially, saying that love got him through this campaign.
Zimmer said his emotions were about more than his personal fate: "This is about a very difficult moment in public education."
"Losing an election is not a tragedy," he said to reporters. "I'm concerned about the future of all kids in LAUSD."
Zimmer also repeated a theme from his campaign. He said that the nation's second-largest school system should rely on Supt. Michelle King's leadership and that the district needs to stay on track with ongoing improvements.
The campaign clearly had taken a toll. Zimmer said he did not want to make a concession call to Melvoin or receive a call from him.
He said he'd "never run in another election," but plans to continue teaching.
Zimmer's election night gathering was just blocks away from Grand View Blvd. Elementary, where parents recently won a battle to keep Citizens of the World charter school off their campus next year.
Marilee Zelazny, a teacher at Alta Loma Elementary, sends her child to the dual-language program at Grand View. She lives outside of Zimmer's boundaries but volunteered for him because "I think he's been a good school board president for all schools," she said.
"I just don't think a year of teaching qualifies you to run for school board," said Zelazny, referring to Melvoin's teaching experience, which was two years at a middle school in Watts. She has been a teacher for 20 years, including 15 in L.A. Unified.
Ruth Fried, 68, has been a teacher at Grand View for 29 years. She phone-banked and voted for Zimmer, she said, because "he's the real deal."