Steve Zimmer's emotional concession after a hard-fought campaign

L.A. school board president Steve Zimmer stood in front of about 50 supporters at a Mar Vista restaurant just before 9:50 p.m. Tuesday and thanked his family, labor leaders who backed him and his district staff members for their hard work.

The two-term incumbent was conceding that he'd lost his reelection bid to challenger Nick Melvoin after more than $5.69 million had been spent against him.

"I don't want any of you to think that this is because of you," Zimmer told his supporters. He thanked his wife especially, saying that love got him through this campaign.

Zimmer said his emotions were about more than his personal fate: "This is about a very difficult moment in public education."

"Losing an election is not a tragedy," he said to reporters. "I'm concerned about the future of all kids in LAUSD."