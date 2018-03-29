Advertisement
Essential Education: Whittier College's new president is the first person of color in that role
An L.A. school task force calls for more accountability — starting with school report cards

Officials at Los Angeles Unified will tell you that the nation’s second-largest school system is doing well or at least has shown strong signs of improvement. Others are not so sure.

A task force examining the district wants a clear way to find out and has two suggestions: school report cards and a new commission aimed at making such assessments.

The L.A. Unified Advisory Task Force already has weighed in on what to do about students who miss a lot of classes and how to manage the school system’s real estate holdings.

Teachers whose federal grants turned into loans feel betrayed, NPR reports

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Thousands of people who thought they had been given $4,000 a year from the federal government in exchange for promising their services to high-need classrooms now find they owe the government money.

Many teachers have had federal grants taken away and turned into loans, often for paperwork errors, according to a government report whose contents were first revealed by NPR on Wednesday.

The fund, known as the TEACH Grant, gives college students preparing to become teachers up to $4,000 each academic year. In exchange for the money, the students must agree to teach in a high-needs field for at least four years within an eight-year period. 

Whittier's new leader, USC inclusivity, Apple's plans: What's new in education

Linda Oubre is Whittier College's new president.
Linda Oubre is Whittier College's new president. (Whitter College)

In and around Los Angeles:

Whittier College’s new president is a dean and businesswoman and the first person of color to lead the liberal arts school.

USC’s undergraduate student senate voted to create a committee on inclusivity, which would, among other things, work to rename a building named after a eugenicist.

Listening to Parkland students, marching for gun control, what teachers want: What's new in education

Marchers in downtown Los Angeles support more gun control.
Marchers in downtown Los Angeles support more gun control. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

Thousands of demonstrators, including many students, protested gun violence at Saturday’s March for Our Lives.

Two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students addressed L.A. high schoolers on Friday.

San Francisco State business school dean named Whittier College's first nonwhite president

Linda Oubré, a businesswoman and dean of the College of Business at San Francisco State University, will serve as Whittier College’s 15th president starting in July, the school announced Monday.

Tens of thousands gather in downtown Los Angeles for March for Our Lives rally

Joining demonstrators around the country, tens of thousands of Southern California residents enraged by the gun violence that has ravaged American schools and other public places flocked to downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to call for stricter gun control laws.

On the road for gun control, Parkland students bring their stories to L.A. schools

One day in February may have saved Mia Freeman’s life. A second day changed it forever.

  • Higher Education
USC's newest admitted class has an average GPA of 3.86

USC touted higher numbers of applications this year.
USC touted higher numbers of applications this year. (Los Angeles Times)

More students applied to USC for next year’s class than ever before, the school announced Friday.

USC received 64,000 applications, up 14% from last year. Officials said it was the biggest increase in two decades, with the exception of the year the Common Application was introduced.

“We’ve never had a harder time selecting which applicants to put in the classroom,” Timothy Brunold, USC’s dean of admission, said in a statement.

In the L.A. area, many options for joining the March for Our Lives on Saturday

Josie Hahn, who attends Polytechnic High in Long Beach, is not a survivor of a school shooting. Neither is Sofia Lizardi of Venice High or Edna Chavez of Manual Arts. But all three seniors are part of a movement that found full voice after a 19-year-old wielding a semiautomatic rifle killed 17 at a high school in Parkland, Fla., last month.

In ruling for victim in UCLA attack, California Supreme Court says universities should protect students

The California Supreme Court, reviving a lawsuit against UCLA, decided Thursday that the state’s colleges may be held liable for failing to protect students in the classroom from violence by classmates.

