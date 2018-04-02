Advertisement
Essential Education: Searching for L.A. Unified's newest leader
In Easter Sunday tirade, a frustrated Trump suggests he will make no deal to help Dreamers

President Trump on Easter Sunday appeared to rule out efforts to revive deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought illegally to the United States as children, tweeting “NO MORE DACA DEAL!”

The president issued a series of combative statements on Twitter, centering on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program as well as the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he described as a “cash cow” for Mexico. At the same time, he railed against what he described as a dangerous lack of security on the U.S. southern border.

In a trio of tweets, Trump also asserted that Mexicans “laugh at our dumb immigration laws,” and suggested that U.S. Immigration and Customs agents were being improperly constrained from carrying out their duties.

By

So who could be the next Los Angeles schools superintendent?

The search for the next superintendent to lead Los Angeles’ public schools moves into high gear this week as the school board starts to interview and discuss candidates Monday and Tuesday.

By

New guidelines for protecting immigrant students, Howard building occupied, reporting on 'ineffective teachers': What's new in education

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

Stevante Clark called for more resources for students at his brother Stephon’s funeral.

A local teacher was inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame.

In Oklahoma schools, bosses are helping teachers go on strike

Earlier this month, Melissa Abdo visited a class of future schoolteachers — education majors at Oklahoma State University.

California tells schools how they should protect students from immigration enforcement

As the fight over California’s immigration laws intensifies, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Friday released a policy guide for school officials that lays out how they can protect students from immigration enforcement on school grounds.

The guide details the steps school officials should take if federal immigration agents try to detain someone on campus, or if a child’s parents have been detained or deported. It also instructs schools on how to shield the immigration status of students and their family members, and illustrates the kinds of court records federal officials must present before entering campuses.

By Associated Press

Florida high school shooting suspect's brother pleads no contest to trespassing

The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman pleaded no contest Thursday to trespassing on the campus where the deadly rampage happened and was sentenced to time served and six months of probation.

A push for school accountability, debating district lines, teachers lose their grants: What's new in education

Liliana Villalpando teaches math at Garfield High School in 2016. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

A task force advising L.A. Unified wants clearer data on the district’s performance, starting with school report cards.

The district and the Music Center are staging a benefit concert for arts education in April.

An L.A. school task force calls for more accountability — starting with school report cards

Officials at Los Angeles Unified will tell you that the nation’s second-largest school system is doing well or at least has shown strong signs of improvement. Others are not so sure.

Teachers whose federal grants turned into loans feel betrayed, NPR reports

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Thousands of people who thought they had been given $4,000 a year from the federal government in exchange for promising their services to high-need classrooms now find they owe the government money.

Many teachers have had federal grants taken away and turned into loans, often for paperwork errors, according to a government report whose contents were first revealed by NPR on Wednesday.

The fund, known as the TEACH Grant, gives college students preparing to become teachers up to $4,000 each academic year. In exchange for the money, the students must agree to teach in a high-needs field for at least four years within an eight-year period. 

Whittier's new leader, USC inclusivity, Apple's plans: What's new in education

Linda Oubre is Whittier College's new president. (Whitter College)

In and around Los Angeles:

Whittier College’s new president is a dean and businesswoman and the first person of color to lead the liberal arts school.

USC’s undergraduate student senate voted to create a committee on inclusivity, which would, among other things, work to rename a building named after a eugenicist.