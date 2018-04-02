Advertisement
Essential Education: Searching for L.A. Unified's newest leader
So who could be the next Los Angeles schools superintendent?

The search for the next superintendent to lead Los Angeles’ public schools moves into high gear this week as the school board starts to interview and discuss candidates Monday and Tuesday.

The process is confidential, and it’s not clear that anyone has the inside track. Still, advocates who have influence with L.A. Unified’s elected Board of Education are pushing certain names.

The decision will hinge in large measure on what the board views as the most pressing challenge for the nation’s second-largest school system: lagging student achievement or looming financial pressures.

Finding a new LAUSD superintendent, getting students to continuation school, Trump tweets about Dreamers: What's new in education

L.A. Unified Interim Supt. Vivian Ekchian, left.
L.A. Unified Interim Supt. Vivian Ekchian, left. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Time)

In and around Los Angeles:

L.A. Unified’s board is starting to interview superintendent candidates this week.

A 13-year-old boy was rescued after he fell 25 feet into a 4-foot-wide drainage pipe in Griffith Park. Officials say the pipe led to the L.A. River.

By Lily Richman and Sarah Wang

Why we marched for our lives

Brentwood High School junior Lily Richman holds a sign at the March for Our Lives in Los Angeles Saturday, March 24.
Brentwood High School junior Lily Richman holds a sign at the March for Our Lives in Los Angeles Saturday, March 24. (Photo courtesy of Lily Richman)

High School Insider students Sarah Wang,  a sophomore at Arcadia High School, and Lily Richman, a junior at Brentwood High School, were among the hundreds of thousands who participated in last week’s March for Our Lives.

They shared their experiences in a joint piece that in places reads like a poem. 

Sarah Wang: With every step I took, it was a step toward a day when my right to live will not be taken away by an AR-15.

In Easter Sunday tirade, a frustrated Trump suggests he will make no deal to help Dreamers

President Trump on Easter Sunday appeared to rule out efforts to revive deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought illegally to the United States as children, tweeting “NO MORE DACA DEAL!”

New guidelines for protecting immigrant students, Howard building occupied, reporting on 'ineffective teachers': What's new in education

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

Stevante Clark called for more resources for students at his brother Stephon’s funeral.

A local teacher was inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame.

In Oklahoma schools, bosses are helping teachers go on strike

Earlier this month, Melissa Abdo visited a class of future schoolteachers — education majors at Oklahoma State University.

California tells schools how they should protect students from immigration enforcement

As the fight over California’s immigration laws intensifies, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Friday released a policy guide for school officials that lays out how they can protect students from immigration enforcement on school grounds.

The guide details the steps school officials should take if federal immigration agents try to detain someone on campus, or if a child’s parents have been detained or deported. It also instructs schools on how to shield the immigration status of students and their family members, and illustrates the kinds of court records federal officials must present before entering campuses.

Florida high school shooting suspect's brother pleads no contest to trespassing

The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman pleaded no contest Thursday to trespassing on the campus where the deadly rampage happened and was sentenced to time served and six months of probation.

A push for school accountability, debating district lines, teachers lose their grants: What's new in education

Liliana Villalpando teaches math at Garfield High School in 2016.
Liliana Villalpando teaches math at Garfield High School in 2016. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

A task force advising L.A. Unified wants clearer data on the district’s performance, starting with school report cards.

The district and the Music Center are staging a benefit concert for arts education in April.

An L.A. school task force calls for more accountability — starting with school report cards

Officials at Los Angeles Unified will tell you that the nation’s second-largest school system is doing well or at least has shown strong signs of improvement. Others are not so sure.

