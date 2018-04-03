The political potential of millennials remains untapped because they don't vote. Will Parkland change that?

Apr. 3, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Kobey Lofton is 15 — too young to vote, but not too young to get political.
Apr. 3, 2018, 12:23 p.m.
During the 12 hours he spent in the city’s vast network of sewer tunnels, Jesse Hernandez was praying.
Apr. 2, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
- K-12
- LAUSD
- school safety
In and around Los Angeles:
L.A. Unified’s board is starting to interview superintendent candidates this week.
A 13-year-old boy was rescued after he fell 25 feet into a 4-foot-wide drainage pipe in Griffith Park. Officials say the pipe led to the L.A. River.
Apr. 2, 2018, 4:14 p.m.
- K-12
- HS Insider
High School Insider students Sarah Wang, a sophomore at Arcadia High School, and Lily Richman, a junior at Brentwood High School, were among the hundreds of thousands who participated in last week’s March for Our Lives.
They shared their experiences in a joint piece that in places reads like a poem.
Sarah Wang: With every step I took, it was a step toward a day when my right to live will not be taken away by an AR-15.
Apr. 2, 2018, 12:25 p.m.
President Trump on Easter Sunday appeared to rule out efforts to revive deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought illegally to the United States as children, tweeting “NO MORE DACA DEAL!”
Apr. 2, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
The search for the next superintendent to lead Los Angeles’ public schools moves into high gear this week as the school board starts to interview and discuss candidates Monday and Tuesday.
Mar. 30, 2018, 4:58 p.m.
- Higher Education
- K-12
- LAUSD
In and around Los Angeles:
Stevante Clark called for more resources for students at his brother Stephon’s funeral.
A local teacher was inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame.
Mar. 30, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
Earlier this month, Melissa Abdo visited a class of future schoolteachers — education majors at
Mar. 30, 2018, 12:55 p.m.
- K-12
As the fight over California’s immigration laws intensifies, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Friday released a policy guide for school officials that lays out how they can protect students from immigration enforcement on school grounds.
The guide details the steps school officials should take if federal immigration agents try to detain someone on campus, or if a child’s parents have been detained or deported. It also instructs schools on how to shield the immigration status of students and their family members, and illustrates the kinds of court records federal officials must present before entering campuses.
Mar. 29, 2018, 6:38 p.m.
The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman pleaded no contest Thursday to trespassing on the campus where the deadly rampage happened and was sentenced to time served and six months of probation.