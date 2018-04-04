Kentucky teachers rally at Capitol over state budget

Apr. 4, 2018, 7:32 a.m.
Thousands of Kentucky teachers filled the streets near the state Capitol in Frankfort on a cold, overcast Monday to rally for education funding.
Teachers and other school employees gathered outside the Kentucky Education Assn. a couple of blocks from the Capitol chanting, “Stop the war on public education” and holding or posting signs that say, “We've Had Enough.”
“We're madder than hornets, and the hornets are swarming today,” said Claudette Green, a retired teacher and principal.
Apr. 4, 2018, 7:38 a.m.
An inspector from the Dutch education ministry arrived at Johan van Hulst’s teacher training institute in Amsterdam on the morning of June 19, 1943. He noticed youngsters and, with SS soldiers standing nearby, asked, “Are those Jewish children?”
Apr. 4, 2018, 7:32 a.m.
Thousands of Kentucky teachers filled the streets near the state Capitol in Frankfort on a cold, overcast Monday to rally for education funding.
Apr. 3, 2018, 11:19 a.m.
Bonnie Reiss, who played a key role in crafting education and environmental policy for Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, died Monday at her home in Malibu.
Apr. 3, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
- K-12
- school safety
In and around Los Angeles:
The 13-year-old boy who fell into a Griffith Park drain pipe was found alive. “I was just praying to God to help me and not to die,” he later said.
L.A. Unified settled a $20,000 lawsuit filed on behalf of a girl whose bus driver allegedly declined to pick her up in a high-crime neighborhood.
Apr. 3, 2018, 5:24 a.m.
Kobey Lofton is 15 — too young to vote, but not too young to get political.
Apr. 3, 2018, 5:23 a.m.
During the 12 hours he spent in the city’s vast network of sewer tunnels, Jesse Hernandez was praying.
Apr. 2, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
- K-12
- LAUSD
- school safety
In and around Los Angeles:
L.A. Unified’s board is starting to interview superintendent candidates this week.
A 13-year-old boy was rescued after he fell 25 feet into a 4-foot-wide drainage pipe in Griffith Park. Officials say the pipe led to the L.A. River.
Apr. 2, 2018, 9:14 a.m.
- K-12
- HS Insider
High School Insider students Sarah Wang, a sophomore at Arcadia High School, and Lily Richman, a junior at Brentwood High School, were among the hundreds of thousands who participated in last week’s March for Our Lives.
They shared their experiences in a joint piece that in places reads like a poem.
Sarah Wang: With every step I took, it was a step toward a day when my right to live will not be taken away by an AR-15.
Apr. 2, 2018, 5:25 a.m.
President Trump on Easter Sunday appeared to rule out efforts to revive deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought illegally to the United States as children, tweeting “NO MORE DACA DEAL!”
Apr. 2, 2018, 4:00 a.m.
The search for the next superintendent to lead Los Angeles’ public schools moves into high gear this week as the school board starts to interview and discuss candidates Monday and Tuesday.