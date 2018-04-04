Dutch schoolteacher who saved hundreds of Jewish children during Holocaust dies at 107

An inspector from the Dutch education ministry arrived at Johan van Hulst’s teacher training institute in Amsterdam on the morning of June 19, 1943. He noticed youngsters and, with SS soldiers standing nearby, asked, “Are those Jewish children?”

The garden of Van Hulst's Reformed Teachers’ Training College bordered the garden of a Jewish nursery. Under Van Hulst's supervision, hundreds of Jewish infants and children had been passed across the hedge and hidden in his school. As Van Hulst recalled, the inspector shook his hand and said, quietly, “In God's name, be careful.”