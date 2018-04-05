L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez is arrested on suspicion of public intoxication

Apr. 5, 2018, 7:09 a.m.
Los Angeles school board member Ref Rodriguez was arrested recently on suspicion of being drunk in public at a Pasadena restaurant, the latest trouble for an elected official who faces political money-laundering charges.
Apr. 4, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
UC Riverside Chancellor Kim Wilcox, while serving as Michigan State University provost in 2010, allowed a dean accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women to continue in his post, the Detroit News reported.
William Strampel, then dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, was arrested this week on charges of harassing, propositioning, sexually assaulting and soliciting pornographic videos of female students.
The arrest came as part of a broader probe into MSU’s handling of complaints against former sports doctor Larry Nassar, whom Strampel supervised. Nassar was sentenced in January to up to 175 years in prison after more than 150 girls and young women — some of them Olympic gymnasts — testified he sexually assaulted them under the guise of medical treatment over two decades.
Apr. 4, 2018, 7:38 a.m.
An inspector from the Dutch education ministry arrived at Johan van Hulst’s teacher training institute in Amsterdam on the morning of June 19, 1943. He noticed youngsters and, with SS soldiers standing nearby, asked, “Are those Jewish children?”
Apr. 4, 2018, 7:32 a.m.
Thousands of Kentucky teachers filled the streets near the state Capitol in Frankfort on a cold, overcast Monday to rally for education funding.
Apr. 3, 2018, 11:19 a.m.
Bonnie Reiss, who played a key role in crafting education and environmental policy for Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, died Monday at her home in Malibu.
Apr. 3, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
In and around Los Angeles:
The 13-year-old boy who fell into a Griffith Park drain pipe was found alive. “I was just praying to God to help me and not to die,” he later said.
L.A. Unified settled a $20,000 lawsuit filed on behalf of a girl whose bus driver allegedly declined to pick her up in a high-crime neighborhood.
Apr. 3, 2018, 5:24 a.m.
Apr. 3, 2018, 5:23 a.m.
During the 12 hours he spent in the city’s vast network of sewer tunnels, Jesse Hernandez was praying.
Apr. 2, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
In and around Los Angeles:
L.A. Unified’s board is starting to interview superintendent candidates this week.
A 13-year-old boy was rescued after he fell 25 feet into a 4-foot-wide drainage pipe in Griffith Park. Officials say the pipe led to the L.A. River.