Advertisement
Essential Education: Can Inglewood's schools bounce back?
By

Delaine Eastin tries to gain momentum in the California governor's race, one voter at a time

Delaine Eastin was a sophomore in high school when a drama teacher urged her to try out for a part in “The Man Who Came to Dinner.” She hesitated until he told her: “This is a metaphor for your whole life. If you never try out, you will never get the part.”

Read Article
By Associated Press

Arizona high court rejects in-state tuition for DACA recipients

Young immigrants granted deferred deportation status under a program started by President Obama are not eligible for lower in-state college tuition, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Monday.

Read Article
  • K-12
  • LAUSD
By

Some good news for California in national student test scores

National test scores for fourth- and eighth-graders were generally flat from 2015, but eighth-grade reading scores showed some improvement.
National test scores for fourth- and eighth-graders were generally flat from 2015, but eighth-grade reading scores showed some improvement.

Every two years, the nation’s fourth- and eighth-graders are tested in math and reading — and newly released results from last year’s tests give California at least a little reason to be pleased.

The 2017 results — out Monday night — were mostly flat nationwide compared with 2015, though the average score in eighth-grade reading went up.

But while that improvement largely came from the increased scores of the highest-performing students, California eighth-graders showed some reading progress from the lowest levels to the highest.

Read more

By Associated Press

New York high school students injured when bus strikes overpass

A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.

Read Article
By Anna M. Phillips

Under state control, Inglewood school district's financial picture worsened

When Eugenio Villa agreed to return to the Inglewood schools for a second tour last summer, he knew the district remained one of California’s most troubled.

Read Article
By

Charter school group drops two lawsuits against L.A. Unified

A charter schools advocacy group last week announced that it would end two long-running lawsuits in which it was seeking more classroom space and construction money from the Los Angeles school district.

Read Article
  • Higher Education
  • K-12
  • University of California
  • LAUSD
By

Rodriguez arrested, racial bias in student discipline, D.C. teachers walk out: What's new in education

Ref Rodriguez
Ref Rodriguez (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

L.A. Unified school board member Ref Rodriguez was recently arrested in Pasadena on suspicion of public intoxication.

A look at how the arrest of father Romulo Avelica Gonzalez put the Lincoln Heights neighborhood and its families on edge.

By  and

L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez is arrested on suspicion of public intoxication

Los Angeles school board member Ref Rodriguez was arrested recently on suspicion of being drunk in public at a Pasadena restaurant, the latest trouble for an elected official who faces political money-laundering charges.

Read Article
  • Higher Education
  • University of California
By

Report links UC Riverside chancellor to Michigan State sexual assault scandal

UC Riverside Chancellor Kim Wilcox, left, is confronted by students during a campus protest over racial issues in March 2016.
UC Riverside Chancellor Kim Wilcox, left, is confronted by students during a campus protest over racial issues in March 2016. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

UC Riverside Chancellor Kim Wilcox, while serving as Michigan State University provost in 2010, allowed a dean accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women to continue in his post, the Detroit News reported.

William Strampel, then dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, was arrested this week on charges of harassing, propositioning, sexually assaulting and soliciting pornographic videos of female students.

The arrest came as part of a broader probe into MSU’s handling of complaints against former sports doctor Larry Nassar, whom Strampel supervised. Nassar was sentenced in January to up to 175 years in prison after more than 150 girls and young women — some of them Olympic gymnasts —  testified he sexually assaulted them under the guise of medical treatment over two decades.

By Ellie Silverman

Dutch schoolteacher who saved hundreds of Jewish children during Holocaust dies at 107

An inspector from the Dutch education ministry arrived at Johan van Hulst’s teacher training institute in Amsterdam on the morning of June 19, 1943. He noticed youngsters and, with SS soldiers standing nearby, asked, “Are those Jewish children?”

Read Article