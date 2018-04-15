Challenge at Chicago school construction site: Watch for 38,000 unmarked graves

Apr. 15, 2018, 4:00 a.m.
A 15-year effort to build a school in Chicago’s Dunning neighborhood is underway with an unusual complication: Construction workers are taking careful steps to avoid disturbing human remains that may lie beneath the soil.
Oklahoma's largest teachers union has announced an end to a walkout that has drawn thousands of educators out of classrooms and to the state Capitol demanding greater investment in the state's schools, which have endured the nation's steepest funding cuts.
L.A. Unified teamed up with celebrities recently to raise money for arts education.
El Sereno middle school has a new fitness center.
No serious injuries were reported after an L.A. Unified bus carrying 30 people crashed in Reseda on Monday.
L.A. Unified held the first of a series of town halls on school safety.
Most Californians are worried that a school shooting like the one that occurred in Parkland, Fla., in February could shed blood closer to home, a new survey found.
Some 73% percent of adults and 82% of public school parents said they were very concerned or somewhat concerned about school shootings.
The Public Policy Institute of California surveyed 1,704 adults in the state by phone just after the March for Our Lives protest against gun violence.
Nearly four years after teachers at California’s largest online charter school voted to unionize, they have reached a deal to increase pay and create job protections, according to a spokesman for the California Teachers Assn.
The contract, which is still tentative and subject to ratification, is a victory for the teachers union. Although charter schools are publicly funded, most are privately managed and their employees aren’t protected by labor contracts.
Under the terms of the contract — the result of years of negotiation and legal wrangling — approximately 500 teachers working for California Virtual Academies will no longer be at-will employees who can be dismissed for almost any reason.
L.A. Unified’s school board voted to consider traumas that affect campus communities when divvying up some school funding.
Outside the board meeting, some students, parents and teachers called for board member Ref Rodriguez’s resignation.
L.A. schools will soon get more money if they are located in neighborhoods with such problems as high levels of gun violence and asthma.
A few dozen parents, students and teachers marched outside the Los Angeles Unified School Board meeting Tuesday, some calling for board member Ref Rodriguez to resign the week after news broke that he was taken into custody on suspicion of being drunk in public at a Pasadena bar and restaurant.
Rodriguez was not cited or charged in that incident, but was held for more than five and a half hours before being released.
The school board member faces felony and misdemeanor charges for political money laundering. He is accused of getting more than two dozen people people to donate to his campaign for his school board seat with the understanding that he would reimburse them.
Scores on national tests were mostly flat across L.A. Unified.
The chaos of constant turnover has contributed to uncertainty over whether the Inglewood Unified School District can be saved.