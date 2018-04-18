Advertisement
Essential Education: Austin Beutner emerges as finalist for top LAUSD job
L.A. school board meets privately with finalists and debates choice for school district leader

The Los Angeles Board of Education adjourned late Tuesday after spending more than 10 hours interviewing candidates and trying to reach a decision on who would be the next leader of the nation’s second-largest school system.

Beutner an LAUSD superintendent finalist, helping teachers buy homes, D.C. schools misspent money: What's new in education

Former investment banker and L.A. Times publisher Austin Beutner is a leading candidate to be superintendent of Los Angeles schools.
In and around Los Angeles:

Former investment banker and L.A. Times publisher Austin Beutner has emerged as a finalist for L.A. Unified superintendent, but his education-focused nonprofit is under scrutiny.

Some LAUSD students wrote the school board an open letter describing what they want in a superintendent.

Beutner emerges as a top pick for L.A. schools superintendent amid last-minute jockeying

Austin Beutner has emerged as a leading contender to run the Los Angeles school district, with backers saying he is smart enough and tough enough to confront its financial and academic struggles.

Seeking a 'children's governor,' LAUSD workers authorize strike, deteriorating schools: What's new in education

Delaine Eastin, left, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom listen as former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa speaks during a gubernatorial debate.
In and around Los Angeles:

A union representing L.A. Unified’s school workers — including bus drivers, special education assistants and cafeteria workers — voted to authorize a strike.

L.A. is part of a federal pilot program that brings college counselors directly to low-income housing developments. 

By Nereida Moreno

Challenge at Chicago school construction site: Watch for 38,000 unmarked graves

A 15-year effort to build a school in Chicago’s Dunning neighborhood is underway with an unusual complication: Construction workers are taking careful steps to avoid disturbing human remains that may lie beneath the soil.

By Washington Post

Oklahoma teacher walkout winds down despite lawmakers' failure to meet demands

Oklahoma's largest teachers union has announced an end to a walkout that has drawn thousands of educators out of classrooms and to the state Capitol demanding greater investment in the state's schools, which have endured the nation's steepest funding cuts.

Fundraising for arts education, state votes on ESSA plan, Stoneman Douglas teacher arrested: What's new in education

Erik Lesser / European Pressphoto Agency
In and around Los Angeles:

L.A. Unified teamed up with celebrities recently to raise money for arts education.

El Sereno middle school has a new fitness center.

Californians oppose arming teachers, Oklahoma teachers start political runs, Pennsylvania baseball bats: What's new in education

A teacher and her students say the Pledge of Allegiance in a Tulsa, Okla., classroom.
In and around Los Angeles:

No serious injuries were reported after an L.A. Unified bus carrying 30 people crashed in Reseda on Monday.

L.A. Unified held the first of a series of town halls on school safety.

Most Californians are worried about school shooting threats and oppose arming teachers, survey finds

Hamilton High School student Aiyana Dab'riel holds a sign during a March 14 walkout in support of the Parkland shooting victims.
Most Californians are worried that a school shooting like the one that occurred in Parkland, Fla., in February could shed blood closer to home, a new survey found.

Some 73% percent of adults and 82% of public school parents said they were very concerned or somewhat concerned about school shootings.

The Public Policy Institute of California surveyed 1,704 adults in the state by phone just after the March for Our Lives protest against gun violence.

By Anna M. Phillips

California’s largest virtual charter school network agrees to contract with its teachers

Nearly four years after teachers at California’s largest online charter school voted to unionize, they have reached a deal to increase pay and create job protections, according to a spokesman for the California Teachers Assn.

The contract, which is still tentative and subject to ratification, is a victory for the teachers union. Although charter schools are publicly funded, most are privately managed and their employees aren’t protected by labor contracts.

Under the terms of the contract — the result of years of negotiation and legal wrangling — approximately 500 teachers working for California Virtual Academies will no longer be at-will employees who can be dismissed for almost any reason.