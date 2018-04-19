Advertisement
Essential Education: Austin Beutner emerges as finalist for top LAUSD job
Racist fliers spark outrage at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Soon after Neal MacDougall arrived on the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus Tuesday, the professor noticed university police standing outside a restroom near his office. A racial slur against African Americans had been scrawled in red marker on a stall wall.

Fired Pico Rivera teacher bullied students, saved pictures of nude women on class computer, report says

When El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido was secretly recorded telling his students that members of the military were “dumb” and the “lowest of the low,” the public outcry was swift and withering.

Search for L.A. schools chief loses a candidate as Indianapolis superintendent Ferebee drops out

Lewis Ferebee, superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools.
Lewis Ferebee, the superintendent of Indianapolis public schools, has taken himself out of the running for the job of L.A. schools superintendent.

“After further discussing this endeavor with my family, the Indianapolis Board of School Commissioners, and those handling the search process, I have withdrawn my name from consideration,” Ferebee confirmed in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “It was an honor to have been considered for an opportunity of this magnitude.”

Reached by phone, Indianapolis school board president Michael O’Connor said Ferebee told him he was attracted by the opportunity of leading the nation’s second-largest school district, but hadn’t fully discussed the implications of such a move with his wife. 

The superintendent waiting game, paying for L.A.'s College Promise, Princeton's slave history: What's new in education

Acting LAUSD superintendent Vivian Ekchian is a finalist for the permanent job.
In and around Los Angeles:

The L.A. Unified school board spent 10 hours interviewing and discussing candidates for superintendent. When they adjourned after 10 p.m., they said they would reconvene on Friday.

Who is paying for Mayor Eric Garcetti’s much-touted College Promise, a program that promises two years of community college for LAUSD grads?

By David Altimari

Two Sandy Hook families sue Alex Jones and Infowars for saying the school massacre never happened

Families of two children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School have filed lawsuits in Texas against controversial radio host Alex Jones for continually claiming the massacre never happened.

L.A. school board meets privately with finalists and debates choice for school district leader

The Los Angeles Board of Education adjourned late Tuesday after spending more than 10 hours interviewing candidates and trying to reach a decision on who would be the next leader of the nation’s second-largest school system.

Beutner an LAUSD superintendent finalist, helping teachers buy homes, D.C. schools misspent money: What's new in education

Former investment banker and L.A. Times publisher Austin Beutner is a leading candidate to be superintendent of Los Angeles schools.
In and around Los Angeles:

Former investment banker and L.A. Times publisher Austin Beutner has emerged as a finalist for L.A. Unified superintendent, but his education-focused nonprofit is under scrutiny.

Some LAUSD students wrote the school board an open letter describing what they want in a superintendent.

Beutner emerges as a top pick for L.A. schools superintendent amid last-minute jockeying

Austin Beutner has emerged as a leading contender to run the Los Angeles school district, with backers saying he is smart enough and tough enough to confront its financial and academic struggles.

Seeking a 'children's governor,' LAUSD workers authorize strike, deteriorating schools: What's new in education

Delaine Eastin, left, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom listen as former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa speaks during a gubernatorial debate.
In and around Los Angeles:

A union representing L.A. Unified’s school workers — including bus drivers, special education assistants and cafeteria workers — voted to authorize a strike.

L.A. is part of a federal pilot program that brings college counselors directly to low-income housing developments. 

By Nereida Moreno

Challenge at Chicago school construction site: Watch for 38,000 unmarked graves

A 15-year effort to build a school in Chicago’s Dunning neighborhood is underway with an unusual complication: Construction workers are taking careful steps to avoid disturbing human remains that may lie beneath the soil.

