Stabbing of popular student devastates South El Monte High School; teen friend suspected in slaying

Apr. 19, 2018, 2:37 p.m.
When administrators at South El Monte High School called Jeremy Sanchez’s parents to say he never showed up for class Wednesday, his father began to worry.
Apr. 19, 2018, 10:14 a.m.
Answers to questions about the search for a new L.A. schools superintendent — including how power brokers might be influencing the debate.
Indianapolis schools Supt. Lewis Ferebee took himself out of the running for the job.
Apr. 19, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
Soon after Neal MacDougall arrived on the
Apr. 18, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
When El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido was secretly recorded telling his students that members of the military were “dumb” and the “lowest of the low,” the public outcry was swift and withering.
Apr. 18, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Lewis Ferebee, the superintendent of Indianapolis public schools, has taken himself out of the running for the job of L.A. schools superintendent.
“After further discussing this endeavor with my family, the Indianapolis Board of School Commissioners, and those handling the search process, I have withdrawn my name from consideration,” Ferebee confirmed in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “It was an honor to have been considered for an opportunity of this magnitude.”
Reached by phone, Indianapolis school board president Michael O’Connor said Ferebee told him he was attracted by the opportunity of leading the nation’s second-largest school district, but hadn’t fully discussed the implications of such a move with his wife.
Apr. 18, 2018, 9:31 a.m.
The L.A. Unified school board spent 10 hours interviewing and discussing candidates for superintendent. When they adjourned after 10 p.m., they said they would reconvene on Friday.
Who is paying for Mayor Eric Garcetti’s much-touted College Promise, a program that promises two years of community college for LAUSD grads?
Apr. 18, 2018, 8:37 a.m.
Families of two children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School have filed lawsuits in Texas against controversial radio host Alex Jones for continually claiming the massacre never happened.
Apr. 18, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
The
Apr. 17, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Former investment banker and L.A. Times publisher Austin Beutner has emerged as a finalist for L.A. Unified superintendent, but his education-focused nonprofit is under scrutiny.
Some LAUSD students wrote the school board an open letter describing what they want in a superintendent.