Advertisement
Essential Education: The LAUSD superintendent search, behind closed doors
By

Cal State leader shelves proposed tuition hike: 'It's the right thing to do, but it's not without risk'

Cal State, the nation’s largest public university system, will no longer consider a plan to raise tuition for the 2018-19 academic year, Chancellor Timothy P. White announced Friday.

Read Article
Advertisement
  • LAUSD
  • school safety
By

L.A. students to participate in national walkout activities on Friday

(Los Angeles Times)

Students are taking to the streets again Friday to protest gun violence on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.

Starting at 10 a.m., students at many schools will spend 13 seconds honoring the 13 people — 12 teachers and one student — killed on that day in Littleton, Colo. After that, they’ll participate in a host of different activities.

Within L.A. Unified, one school is having an open-mic event for students to talk about school violence, and lawmakers are visiting campuses to hear students thoughts.

Advertisement
By  and

Stabbing of popular student devastates South El Monte High School; teen friend suspected in slaying

When administrators at South El Monte High School called Jeremy Sanchez’s parents to say he never showed up for class Wednesday, his father began to worry.

Read Article
  • Higher Education
  • K-12
  • LAUSD
By

The L.A. schools chief power game, education money in the governor's race, fraternity and sorority suspensions: What's new in education

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings last week donated $7 million to bolster Antonio Villaraigosa's campaign.
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings last week donated $7 million to bolster Antonio Villaraigosa's campaign. (Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg)

In and around Los Angeles:

Answers to questions about the search for a new L.A. schools superintendent — including how power brokers might be influencing the debate.

Indianapolis schools Supt. Lewis Ferebee took himself out of the running for the job.

By

Racist fliers spark outrage at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Soon after Neal MacDougall arrived on the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus Tuesday, the professor noticed university police standing outside a restroom near his office. A racial slur against African Americans had been scrawled in red marker on a stall wall.

Read Article
Advertisement
By

Fired Pico Rivera teacher bullied students, saved pictures of nude women on class computer, report says

When El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido was secretly recorded telling his students that members of the military were “dumb” and the “lowest of the low,” the public outcry was swift and withering.

Read Article
  • K-12
  • LAUSD
By

Search for L.A. schools chief loses a candidate as Indianapolis superintendent Ferebee drops out

Lewis Ferebee, superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools.
Lewis Ferebee, superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools. (Danese Kenon / IndyStar)

Lewis Ferebee, the superintendent of Indianapolis public schools, has taken himself out of the running for the job of L.A. schools superintendent.

“After further discussing this endeavor with my family, the Indianapolis Board of School Commissioners, and those handling the search process, I have withdrawn my name from consideration,” Ferebee confirmed in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “It was an honor to have been considered for an opportunity of this magnitude.”

Reached by phone, Indianapolis school board president Michael O’Connor said Ferebee told him he was attracted by the opportunity of leading the nation’s second-largest school district, but hadn’t fully discussed the implications of such a move with his wife. 

  • Higher Education
  • K-12
  • LAUSD
  • Community Colleges
By

The superintendent waiting game, paying for L.A.'s College Promise, Princeton's slave history: What's new in education

Acting LAUSD superintendent Vivian Ekchian is a finalist for the permanent job.
Acting LAUSD superintendent Vivian Ekchian is a finalist for the permanent job. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

The L.A. Unified school board spent 10 hours interviewing and discussing candidates for superintendent. When they adjourned after 10 p.m., they said they would reconvene on Friday.

Who is paying for Mayor Eric Garcetti’s much-touted College Promise, a program that promises two years of community college for LAUSD grads?

Advertisement
By David Altimari

Two Sandy Hook families sue Alex Jones and Infowars for saying the school massacre never happened

Families of two children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School have filed lawsuits in Texas against controversial radio host Alex Jones for continually claiming the massacre never happened.

Read Article
By

L.A. school board meets privately with finalists and debates choice for school district leader

The Los Angeles Board of Education adjourned late Tuesday after spending more than 10 hours interviewing candidates and trying to reach a decision on who would be the next leader of the nation’s second-largest school system.

Read Article