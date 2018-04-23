El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills wins the 2018 U.S. Academic Decathlon

El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills has won the 2018 U.S. Academic Decathlon, officials said.

The winner was announced early Saturday at a ceremony in Frisco, Texas. More than 600 students from the U.S., Canada, China and the United Kingdom gathered there over the last three days to compete in the 37th annual U.S. Academic Decathlon.

“Congratulations to El Camino Real Charter High School for another impressive victory,” said Vivian Ekchian, interim superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District. “Your academic stamina and competitive spirit to win is remarkable. The entire L.A. Unified family is so proud of you.”