Here's why the apparent increase in autism spectrum disorders may be good for U.S. children

The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder among American children continues to rise, new government data suggest. And that may be a good thing.
A group of parents from the San Fernando Valley are criticizing L.A. Unified for what they call the district’s nontransparent superintendent search.
The L.A. County Office of Education wrote a letter to Pasadena Unified saying the district needs to cut $8.15 million from its 2019-2020 budget.
In May 2016, two bottles tumbled off a poorly supported shelf and broke, leading to a chemical spill in a Sacramento State University lab.
California’s charter school enrollment is growing fast, especially in the big urban counties of Los Angeles, San Francisco and Contra Costa.
L.A. Unified is promoting Denim Day on Thursday, encouraging people to wear jeans as part of a campaign to prevent sexual violence.
Aaliyah Ramos was walking through the
A Cal State Fresno professor who posted disparaging remarks on Twitter about former First Lady Barbara Bush will keep her job, university officials said Tuesday.
El Camino Real Charter High School breaks down how to win a national Academic Decathlon.
L.A. School Report and the L.A. Daily News will partner with several nonprofits to host an education-focused forum for gubernatorial candidates on May 15.
District officials met Friday, but they emerged yet again without having chosen LAUSD’s new superintendent.
El Camino Real has won the Academic Decathlon again.
El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills has won the 2018 U.S. Academic Decathlon, officials said.