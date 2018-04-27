Advertisement
Essential Education: Alonso leaves LAUSD superintendent candidate pool
By

Andrés Alonso withdraws from consideration for L.A. schools job

Andrés Alonso, believed to be one of three remaining finalists to lead the Los Angeles school system, has withdrawn from consideration. The remaining known candidates in the confidential search are former investment banker Austin Beutner and interim Supt. Vivian Ekchian.

Read Article
Advertisement
By

Here's why the apparent increase in autism spectrum disorders may be good for U.S. children

The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder among American children continues to rise, new government data suggest. And that may be a good thing.

Read Article
Advertisement
By

UC shelves tuition increase for now, in hopes of getting more state funding

University of California regents will not vote on a tuition increase next month, shelving the plan for now in hopes that state lawmakers will come through with more funding.

Read Article
  • Higher Education
  • K-12
  • California State University
  • LAUSD
By

Call for transparency in L.A. schools chief search, Pasadena's budget problem, Cal State's lab safety issues: What's new in education

Antonio Villaraigosa proposed rewarding public service with a year of free tuition.
Antonio Villaraigosa proposed rewarding public service with a year of free tuition. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

A group of parents from the San Fernando Valley are criticizing L.A. Unified for what they call the district’s nontransparent superintendent search.

The L.A. County Office of Education wrote a letter to Pasadena Unified saying the district needs to cut $8.15 million from its 2019-2020 budget.

By

A chemical spill, unchecked eyewash stations, poor training: Audit details Cal State's lax lab safety

In May 2016, two bottles tumbled off a poorly supported shelf and broke, leading to a chemical spill in a Sacramento State University lab.

Read Article
Advertisement
  • Higher Education
  • K-12
  • California State University
  • Charter Schools
By

Racism at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, a Fresno professor's tweets, charter school growth: What's new in education

Naba Ahmed is editor in chief of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's Mustang News.
Naba Ahmed is editor in chief of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's Mustang News. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

California’s charter school enrollment is growing fast, especially in the big urban counties of Los Angeles, San Francisco and Contra Costa.

L.A. Unified is promoting Denim Day on Thursday, encouraging people to wear jeans as part of a campaign to prevent sexual violence.

By

After blackface incident, minority students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo say they don't feel welcome

Aaliyah Ramos was walking through the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus last year when a prospective student approached her.

Read Article
By

Cal State Fresno professor will keep job after 'disgraceful' tweets about Barbara Bush, campus president says

A Cal State Fresno professor who posted disparaging remarks on Twitter about former First Lady Barbara Bush will keep her job, university officials said Tuesday.

Read Article
Advertisement
  • Betsy DeVos
  • Higher Education
  • K-12
By

How to win a decathlon, mental health class, Silicon Valley University shuttered: What's new in education

Gubernatorial candidates Delaine Eastin, left, Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa and John Chiang.
Gubernatorial candidates Delaine Eastin, left, Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa and John Chiang. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

In and around Los Angeles:

El Camino Real Charter High School breaks down how to win a national Academic Decathlon.

L.A. School Report and the L.A. Daily News will partner with several nonprofits to host an education-focused forum for gubernatorial candidates on May 15.

  • Higher Education
  • K-12
  • University of California
  • LAUSD
  • school safety
By

Still no LAUSD superintendent, students walk out, a squirrel for Senate: What's new in education

A UC Berkeley Senate campaign ad for Furry Boi, left, created by Stephen Boyle.
A UC Berkeley Senate campaign ad for Furry Boi, left, created by Stephen Boyle. (Stephen Boyle)

In and around Los Angeles:

District officials met Friday, but they emerged yet again without  having chosen LAUSD’s new superintendent.

El Camino Real has won the Academic Decathlon again.