Hearing delay gives both sides more time in Ref Rodriguez's potential trial

Ref Rodriguez and his attorneys will have more time to prepare their defense against charges of political money laundering, a judge ruled Monday.
L.A. Unified is poised to name Austin Beutner as its new schools chief.
Nearly 30,000 L.A. preschoolers are getting specific training and teachings on empathy.
How UC San Diego has fought against sexual assault for the last three decades.
L.A. Unified students who want to transfer have until May 18 to apply.
Following the lead of teachers who walked off the job in other states in recent weeks, thousands of teachers and their supporters took to the streets in Arizona and Colorado for the second day in a row to demand better pay and more funding for education.
When Nancy Wahlig first started her fight against sexual assault, one company was marketing a capsule for women to stash in their bras and then smash to release a vile odor.
Former Baltimore schools chief Andrés Alonso withdrew from consideration for the L.A. Unified superintendent job.
How L.A. Unified is helping English learners reach fluency.
Andrés Alonso, believed to be one of three remaining finalists to lead the Los Angeles school system, has withdrawn from consideration.
The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder among American children continues to rise, new government data suggest. And that may be a good thing.