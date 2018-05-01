Advertisement
Essential Education: LAUSD nears superintendent decision
Hearing delay gives both sides more time in Ref Rodriguez's potential trial

Ref Rodriguez and his attorneys will have more time to prepare their defense against charges of political money laundering, a judge ruled Monday.

LAUSD prepares to name new leader, training tots for friendship, sex ed waivers in California: What's new in education

Austin Beutner
Austin Beutner (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

L.A. Unified is poised to name Austin Beutner as its new schools chief.

Nearly 30,000 L.A. preschoolers are getting specific training and teachings on empathy.

L.A. school board poised to name Beutner as superintendent

The Los Angeles Board of Education is poised to select philanthropist and former investment banker Austin Beutner to be the next superintendent of the nation’s second-largest school system.

UC San Diego's sexual assault prevention efforts, teachers on strike, LAUSD transfer deadline: What's new in education

Thousands of Arizona teachers march through downtown Phoenix on their way to the State Capitol.
Thousands of Arizona teachers march through downtown Phoenix on their way to the State Capitol. (Ralph Freso / Getty Images)

In and around Los Angeles:

How UC San Diego has fought against sexual assault for the last three decades.

L.A. Unified students who want to transfer have until May 18 to apply.

Teacher walkouts in Arizona and Colorado continue national debate on money for schools

Following the lead of teachers who walked off the job in other states in recent weeks, thousands of teachers and their supporters took to the streets in Arizona and Colorado for the second day in a row to demand better pay and more funding for education.

Three decades before the #MeToo movement, UC San Diego led the way against sexual assault

When Nancy Wahlig first started her fight against sexual assault, one company was marketing a capsule for women to stash in their bras and then smash to release a vile odor.

Alonso withdraws, UC shelves tuition hike, the good news behind the new autism numbers: What's new in education

Andrés Alonso announced Thursday that he had removed himself from consideration to be the next L.A. schools superintendent.
Andrés Alonso announced Thursday that he had removed himself from consideration to be the next L.A. schools superintendent. (Elizabeth Malby / Associated Press)

In and around Los Angeles:

Former Baltimore schools chief Andrés Alonso withdrew from consideration for the L.A. Unified superintendent job.

How L.A. Unified is helping English learners reach fluency.

Andrés Alonso withdraws from consideration for L.A. schools job

Andrés Alonso, believed to be one of three remaining finalists to lead the Los Angeles school system, has withdrawn from consideration. The remaining known candidates in the confidential search are former investment banker Austin Beutner and interim Supt. Vivian Ekchian.

Here's why the apparent increase in autism spectrum disorders may be good for U.S. children

The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder among American children continues to rise, new government data suggest. And that may be a good thing.

