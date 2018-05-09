UC labor strike expands with show of support from more unions

May. 9, 2018, 7:42 a.m.
Fong Chuu is a registered nurse who has assisted with countless liver transplants, kidney surgeries and gastric bypasses during 34 years at UCLA.
Working with her are scrub technicians who sterilize equipment, hand medical instruments to the surgeon and dress patient wounds.
May. 8, 2018, 9:14 a.m.
- Higher Education
- K-12
- University of California
In and around Southern California:
Defense lawyers in civil cases in Torrance and other school districts are trying to work around a law that prevents those accused of sexual misconduct from claiming that young victims willingly participated in relationships.
L.A. Unified is promoting Teacher Appreciation Week.
May. 8, 2018, 7:56 a.m.
A massive labor strike across the
May. 7, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
- Higher Education
- University of California
California Sen. Kamala Harris has canceled plans to deliver UC Berkeley’s commencement address this weekend in support of UC workers who are on strike over wages and health benefits.
“Due to the ongoing labor dispute, Sen. Harris regretfully cannot attend and speak at this year’s commencement ceremony at UC Berkeley,” said a statement from Harris’ office issued Monday. “She wishes the graduates and their families a joyous commencement weekend and success for the future. They are bright young leaders and our country is counting on them.”
UC’s largest employee union, the 25,000-member American Federation of County, State and Municipal Employees Local 3299, launched a three-day strike Monday and had earlier called for a speakers’ boycott.
May. 7, 2018, 9:04 a.m.
- Higher Education
- K-12
- University of California
- LAUSD
In and around Los Angeles:
A union representing L.A. Unified support workers is planning a weeklong strike.
In California:
May. 7, 2018, 7:40 a.m.
May. 7, 2018, 7:38 a.m.
A
May. 7, 2018, 7:17 a.m.
More than 50,000 workers across the University of California are set to strike this week, causing potential disruptions to surgery schedules, food preparation and campus maintenance.
May. 3, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
- K-12
- California State University
- LAUSD
In and around Los Angeles:
Austin Beutner made his first school visit as superintendent of L.A. Unified.
Teachers at three charter schools operated by the Alliance College-Ready Public Schools network submitted paperwork to form a union and begin bargaining collectively.
May. 3, 2018, 7:26 a.m.
For years, the possibility of organizing the employees of the largest charter school group in Los Angeles was an elusive goal for the teachers union. Efforts launched in 2015 sputtered out during an extended and expensive legal back-and-forth.