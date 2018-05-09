Advertisement
Essential Education: UC workers' strike expands on day two
UC labor strike expands with show of support from more unions

Fong Chuu is a registered nurse who has assisted with countless liver transplants, kidney surgeries and gastric bypasses during 34 years at UCLA.

Working with her are scrub technicians who sterilize equipment, hand medical instruments to the surgeon and dress patient wounds.

UC workers strike, Teacher Appreciation Week, big funders look for big ideas: What's new in education

Striking workers march past Royce Hall at UCLA.
Striking workers march past Royce Hall at UCLA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

Defense lawyers in civil cases in Torrance and other school districts are trying to work around a law that prevents those accused of sexual misconduct from claiming that young victims willingly participated in relationships.

L.A. Unified is promoting Teacher Appreciation Week.

By  and

Massive UC workers' strike disrupts dining, classes and medical services

A massive labor strike across the University of California on Monday forced medical centers to reschedule more than 12,000 surgeries, cancer treatments and appointments, and campuses to cancel some classes and limit dining services.

Sen. Kamala Harris to skip UC Berkeley commencement in support of striking workers

Sen. Kamala Harris
Sen. Kamala Harris (Chris Dekmas)

California Sen. Kamala Harris has canceled plans to deliver UC Berkeley’s commencement address this weekend in support of UC workers who are on strike over wages and health benefits.

“Due to the ongoing labor dispute, Sen. Harris regretfully cannot attend and speak at this year’s commencement ceremony at UC Berkeley,” said a statement from Harris’ office issued Monday. “She wishes the graduates and their families a joyous commencement weekend and success for the future. They are bright young leaders and our country is counting on them.”

UC’s largest employee union, the 25,000-member American Federation of County, State and Municipal Employees Local 3299, launched a three-day strike Monday and had earlier called for a speakers’ boycott. 

Campus strikes, housing at People's Park, prom time for Parkland: What's new in education

A portion of a mural depicting President Trump's severed head on a spear has been covered up at MAAC Community Charter School.
A portion of a mural depicting President Trump's severed head on a spear has been covered up at MAAC Community Charter School. (John Gibbins)

In and around Los Angeles:

A union representing L.A. Unified support workers is planning a weeklong strike.

In California:

New blackface incident at Cal Poly prompts calls for state investigation

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo officials have asked the state attorney general’s office to investigate after a new photo of a white student in blackface surfaced on a fraternity group’s private Snapchat.

School mural depicting Trump's bloody, severed head sparks controversy

A Chula Vista school mural that depicts the bloody, severed head of President Trump on a spear sparked a controversy that prompted officials to cover it and issue a response distancing themselves from the work.

More than 50,000 UC workers set to strike this week but campuses will remain open

More than 50,000 workers across the University of California are set to strike this week, causing potential disruptions to surgery schedules, food preparation and campus maintenance.

Read Article
Beutner goes to school, some Alliance teachers file union cards, changes to Boy Scouts: What's new in education

New L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner talks to students at Belmont High School.
New L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner talks to students at Belmont High School. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

Austin Beutner made his first school visit as superintendent of L.A. Unified.

Teachers at three charter schools operated by the Alliance College-Ready Public Schools network submitted paperwork to form a union and begin bargaining collectively.

Teachers union gains a foothold in L.A.'s largest charter school group

For years, the possibility of organizing the employees of the largest charter school group in Los Angeles was an elusive goal for the teachers union. Efforts launched in 2015 sputtered out during an extended and expensive legal back-and-forth.

