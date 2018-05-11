Advertisement
Essential Education: L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez resigns from state credentialing board
1237 posts
By

Suspect detained, authorities search campus after reports of armed man at Palmdale high school

One person has been detained after a report of an armed man at a Palmdale high school sparked a massive law enforcement response Friday morning.

The suspect was spotted at 7:05 a.m. on the campus of Highland High School in Palmdale, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida. The person was detained in a nearby parking lot, according to Nishida, who did not know whether that person was an adult or juvenile.

Deputies at the scene are clearing the school “methodically,” and students will be transported home via school buses once the campus is deemed safe, Nishida said.

By

Ref Rodriguez resigns from teacher credentialing commission

Ref Rodriguez appears during a court appearance.
Ref Rodriguez appears during a court appearance. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles school board member Ref Rodriguez has resigned from the state’s Commission on Teacher Credentialing, which oversees the integrity and quality of California’s teachers.

Rodriguez faces felony and misdemeanor charges for political money laundering. Separately, his former employer, a charter school organization, has accused him of improperly authorizing checks to a nonprofit under his control.

Rodriguez has denied wrongdoing.

By

L.A. Unified and labor, Brown's education advisor, #MeToo and the university: What's new in education

L.A. campus aide Nancy Ramirez-Chavez, left, joins other school workers in a February demonstration.
L.A. campus aide Nancy Ramirez-Chavez, left, joins other school workers in a February demonstration. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

L.A. Unified just averted a one-day strike by reaching an agreement with a labor union. Take a look at the deal that was made and the challenges ahead.

A judge dismisses an Orange County school board member’s request for a restraining order against a blogger.

By

School board member's request for restraining order against blogger is rejected

An Orange County Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a school board member's petition for a permanent restraining order against a Huntington Beach blogger.

Attorney Jeffrey W. Shields filed the petition on behalf of Ocean View School District trustee Gina Clayton-Tarvin, 46, who alleged in court documents that Charles Keeler Johnson, 56, has threatened her on social media and at school board meetings, causing her to "fear for my own safety and for that of my immediate family members."

By

A deal for LAUSD workers, UC strike voices, the National Teacher of the Year's White House stand: What's new in education

Nonteaching L.A. school district employees, including these who took part in a February protest, can now celebrate a new contract.
Nonteaching L.A. school district employees, including these who took part in a February protest, can now celebrate a new contract. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

L.A. Unified reached a tentative deal with a workers union to avert a planned one-day strike that could have shut down schools.

Meet the workers who are striking at UCLA this week.

By

Deal with workers averts one-day strike that could have shut down L.A. schools

Los Angeles school district and union officials announced a contract agreement Tuesday night that averted a one-day strike planned for next week.

By

'We are humans too:' Voices of UCLA's striking custodians, hospital aides and imaging technicians

Demonstrators parade in front of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Demonstrators parade in front of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

This week, thousands of UC employees are staging a three-day strike for better pay and working conditions.

On Monday, more than 20,000 custodians, cooks, lab technicians, nurse aides and other members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 walked off their jobs. By Tuesday, two more unions joined in sympathy strikes.

The union and UC reached a bargaining impasse last year. The university has said it won’t meet the workers’ demands.

By

UC labor strike expands with show of support from more unions

Fong Chuu is a registered nurse who has assisted with countless liver transplants, kidney surgeries and gastric bypasses during 34 years at UCLA.

Working with her are scrub technicians who sterilize equipment, hand medical instruments to the surgeon and dress patient wounds.

By

UC workers strike, Teacher Appreciation Week, big funders look for big ideas: What's new in education

Striking workers march past Royce Hall at UCLA.
Striking workers march past Royce Hall at UCLA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

Defense lawyers in civil cases in Torrance and other school districts are trying to work around a law that prevents those accused of sexual misconduct from claiming that young victims willingly participated in relationships.

L.A. Unified is promoting Teacher Appreciation Week.

By  and

Massive UC workers' strike disrupts dining, classes and medical services

A massive labor strike across the University of California on Monday forced medical centers to reschedule more than 12,000 surgeries, cancer treatments and appointments, and campuses to cancel some classes and limit dining services.

