The education of Bertha Perez: How a UC Merced custodian's disenchantment led to a political awakening

It’s the third day of a three-day strike, and UC Merced custodian Bertha Perez is taking a break from a picket line at the university’s unremarkable entrance, an intersection with stop lights.

Photos from other UC campuses this week have shown big crowds of striking service workers — members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees — marching and chanting pro-labor slogans as they try to force the University of California back to the negotiating table.

But here, at UC Merced, whose handful of big buildings rise from a flat expanse of farmland, the picket line is tiny, maybe two dozen workers and a few students. It’s not a big-city-style show of force. Then again, a union sympathizer is banging relentlessly on a snare drum, so it’s noisier than you’d expect.