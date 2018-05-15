USC let a gynecologist continue treating students despite years of misconduct allegations

May. 15, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
For nearly 30 years, the University of Southern California’s student health clinic had one full-time gynecologist: Dr. George Tyndall. Tall and garrulous with distinctive jet black hair, he treated tens of thousands of female students, many of them teenagers seeing a gynecologist for the first time.
Few who lay down on Tyndall’s exam table at the Engemann Student Health Center knew that he had been accused repeatedly of misconduct toward young patients.
The complaints began in the 1990s, when co-workers alleged he was improperly photographing students’ genitals. In the years that followed, patients and nursing staff accused him again and again of “creepy” behavior, including touching women inappropriately during pelvic exams and making sexually suggestive remarks about their bodies.
May. 15, 2018, 1:25 p.m.
Today is Austin Beutner’s first day as superintendent of the nation’s second-largest school district.
Charter school supporters are spending millions in an attempt to elect former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa as governor of California.
Just how much money does California State University need to serve its students?
May. 14, 2018, 1:47 p.m.
California voters have seen a barrage of sunny television ads in recent weeks touting former Los Angeles Mayor
May. 14, 2018, 10:02 a.m.
Newly appointed L.A. Unified Supt. Austin Beutner spoke to The Times’ education team.
Embattled L.A. Unified school board member Ref Rodriguez has resigned from California’s Commission on Teacher Credentialing.
May. 14, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
Austin Beutner, who officially starts Tuesday as the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, is taking on a famously difficult job at a particularly difficult time. The school board is divided and did not back him unanimously. The nation’s second-largest school district has deep-seated problems, including declining enrollment, lagging academic achievement and rising pension and healthcare costs that eat away at its budget.
The 58-year-old former investment banker and former L.A. Times publisher has years of experience in the financial world but none as an educator. Earlier this week, he sat down with the Times education team to discuss the challenges facing the district, which has about 60,000 employees and 500,000 students in traditional public schools. He did not talk about his plans — saying repeatedly, “stay tuned” — but he spoke in broad terms about his mindset in approaching the tough decisions ahead.
May. 11, 2018, 9:07 a.m.
It’s the third day of a three-day strike, and
May. 11, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
One person has been detained after a report of an armed man at a Palmdale high school sparked a massive law enforcement response Friday morning.
May. 11, 2018, 8:58 a.m.
Los Angeles school board member Ref Rodriguez has resigned from the state’s Commission on Teacher Credentialing, which oversees the integrity and quality of California’s teachers.
Rodriguez faces felony and misdemeanor charges for political money laundering. Separately, his former employer, a charter school organization, has accused him of improperly authorizing checks to a nonprofit under his control.
Rodriguez has denied wrongdoing.