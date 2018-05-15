Advertisement
Essential Education: Austin Beutner starts as superintendent
1246 posts
By

Cal State trustees to discuss Brown's latest budget proposal, which they say still falls $171 million short

Just how much money does California State University need to serve its students?

In recent years, this question has been front and center for the nation’s largest public university system.

Cal State’s leaders say that to keep their campuses’ quality from slipping, they need much more money than the state is giving them. This year, they’re also at odds with Gov. Jerry Brown on the question of whether any extra money should come in one-time bursts or be ongoing.

Read more

By  and

On his first day as L.A. schools chief, Beutner plans a day of visits across the district

L.A. Unified’s new superintendent, Austin Beutner, will kick off his first day of work on Tuesday with a choreographed tour of the nation’s second-largest school district, from the San Fernando Valley to Carson.

Read Article
Advertisement
Advertisement
By

Cal State trustees to discuss Brown's latest budget proposal, which they say still falls $171 million short

Just how much money does California State University need to serve its students?

Read Article
By  and

Why a handful of rich charter school supporters are spending millions to elect Antonio Villaraigosa as governor

California voters have seen a barrage of sunny television ads in recent weeks touting former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa’s record on finances, crime and education, aired by Families & Teachers for Antonio Villaraigosa for Governor 2018.

Read Article
  • Betsy DeVos
  • K-12
  • LAUSD
By

Palmdale high school shooting, Beutner speaks, gubernatorial candidates talk schools: What's new in education

Austin Beutner, center
Austin Beutner, center (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

Newly appointed L.A. Unified Supt. Austin Beutner spoke to The Times’ education team.

Embattled L.A. Unified school board member Ref Rodriguez has resigned from California’s Commission on Teacher Credentialing.

Advertisement
  • K-12
  • LAUSD
By

Talking schools with L.A. Unified's new superintendent

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times
Al Seib / Los Angeles Times (Incoming L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner talks to students at Belmont High School.)

Austin Beutner, who officially starts Tuesday as the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, is taking on a famously difficult job at a particularly difficult time. The school board is divided and did not back him unanimously. The nation’s second-largest school district has deep-seated problems, including declining enrollment, lagging academic achievement and rising pension and healthcare costs that eat away at its budget.

The 58-year-old former investment banker and former L.A. Times publisher has years of experience in the financial world but none as an educator. Earlier this week, he sat down with the Times education team to discuss the challenges facing the district, which has about 60,000 employees and 500,000 students in traditional public schools. He did not talk about his plans — saying repeatedly, “stay tuned” — but he spoke in broad terms about his mindset in approaching the tough decisions ahead.

By

The education of Bertha Perez: How a UC Merced custodian's disenchantment led to a political awakening

It’s the third day of a three-day strike, and UC Merced custodian Bertha Perez is taking a break from a picket line at the university’s unremarkable entrance, an intersection with stop lights.

Read Article
By

Suspect detained, authorities search campus after reports of armed man at Palmdale high school

One person has been detained after a report of an armed man at a Palmdale high school sparked a massive law enforcement response Friday morning.

Read Article
Advertisement
  • K-12
  • LAUSD
  • Charter Schools
By

Ref Rodriguez resigns from teacher credentialing commission

Ref Rodriguez appears during a court appearance.
Ref Rodriguez appears during a court appearance. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles school board member Ref Rodriguez has resigned from the state’s Commission on Teacher Credentialing, which oversees the integrity and quality of California’s teachers.

Rodriguez faces felony and misdemeanor charges for political money laundering. Separately, his former employer, a charter school organization, has accused him of improperly authorizing checks to a nonprofit under his control.

Rodriguez has denied wrongdoing.

  • K-12
  • LAUSD
By

L.A. Unified and labor, Brown's education advisor, #MeToo and the university: What's new in education

L.A. campus aide Nancy Ramirez-Chavez, left, joins other school workers in a February demonstration.
L.A. campus aide Nancy Ramirez-Chavez, left, joins other school workers in a February demonstration. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

L.A. Unified just averted a one-day strike by reaching an agreement with a labor union. Take a look at the deal that was made and the challenges ahead.

A judge dismisses an Orange County school board member’s request for a restraining order against a blogger.