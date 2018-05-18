Advertisement
Essential Education: Austin Beutner starts as superintendent
Fatalities reported in Texas high school shooting; suspect arrested, officials say

Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a local high school Friday morning.

Television station KHOU and the Houston Chronicle are citing unnamed federal, county and police officials following the shooting at Santa Fe High School, which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. The Associated Press has not been able to confirm the reports.

The school district has confirmed an unspecified number of injuries but said it wouldn't immediately release further details. Assistant Principal Cris Richardson said a suspect "has been arrested and secured."

This student followed the new L.A. schools chief on his first-day tour

L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner is greeted by Van Nuys High School principal Yolanda Gardea.
L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner is greeted by Van Nuys High School principal Yolanda Gardea. (Melissa Barales-Lopez)

Melissa Barales-Lopez, a senior at Garfield High School followed Supt. Austin Beutner on his first day on the job, as he toured a variety of programs around the Los Angeles Unified School District. Here’s what she took from the experience.

LAUSD students and staff alike are looking for a personal champion, someone who will address and improve the difficulties afflicting their education. … What LAUSD students need is someone who’s willing to listen and learn, someone who can understand the current issues affecting their schools and act to efficiently amend them, someone who can unlock the full potential of LAUSD students and enable them to reach their goals.

During the entirety of his first day, superintendent Austin Beutner did indeed demonstrate a willingness to learn. Posing questions to teachers and students, Beutner engaged with the student communities he encountered to gain a better comprehension of the minutiae and nuances that distinguish each school inside an overwhelmingly large district.

USC gynecologist investigated, Austin Beutner's first day, Delaine Eastin's latest move: What's new in education

Dr. George Tyndall was allowed to continue seeing student patients for years despite accusations of inappropriate behavior during exams.
Dr. George Tyndall was allowed to continue seeing student patients for years despite accusations of inappropriate behavior during exams. (USC)

In and around Southern California:

A USC gynecologist was allowed to continue practicing even after years of accusations of misconduct toward young women.

Austin Beutner spent his first day as L.A. Unified superintendent on a 13-hour crash course featuring different types of schools across the district.

USC let a gynecologist continue treating students despite years of misconduct allegations

For nearly 30 years, the University of Southern California’s student health clinic had one full-time gynecologist: Dr. George Tyndall. Tall and garrulous with distinctive jet black hair, he treated tens of thousands of female students, many of them teenagers seeing a gynecologist for the first time.

Beutner's first day, Cal State's budget, charter money in the governor's race: What's new in education

New L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner chats with children at Cleveland Early Education Center on his first official day on the job.
New L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner chats with children at Cleveland Early Education Center on his first official day on the job. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

Today is Austin Beutner’s first day as superintendent of the nation’s second-largest school district.

Charter school supporters are spending millions in an attempt to elect former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa as governor of California.

On his first day as L.A. schools chief, Beutner plans a day of visits across the district

L.A. Unified’s new superintendent, Austin Beutner, will kick off his first day of work on Tuesday with a choreographed tour of the nation’s second-largest school district, from the San Fernando Valley to Carson.

Cal State trustees to discuss Brown's latest budget proposal, which they say still falls $171 million short

Just how much money does California State University need to serve its students?

Why a handful of rich charter school supporters are spending millions to elect Antonio Villaraigosa as governor

California voters have seen a barrage of sunny television ads in recent weeks touting former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa’s record on finances, crime and education, aired by Families & Teachers for Antonio Villaraigosa for Governor 2018.

Palmdale high school shooting, Beutner speaks, gubernatorial candidates talk schools: What's new in education

In and around Southern California:

Newly appointed L.A. Unified Supt. Austin Beutner spoke to The Times’ education team.

Embattled L.A. Unified school board member Ref Rodriguez has resigned from California’s Commission on Teacher Credentialing.